Healthy Hair Care

How do you choose the shampoo you use? Is price your priority or is it effectiveness, fragrance, advertisements or packaging? For many, it's one or all of these. But what about ingredients? Although shampooing is a regular ritual, few people know or care about what goes into the suds that clean their scalps.

It's understandable. After all, what harm can it do when you rub it on your head for a few seconds and then wash it all out? Well, due to the thin skin of the scalp, shampooing frequency, the detergents and the fact that the heat of the water opens the pores, absorption of some harmful ingredients into your bloodstream is inevitable.

Just some of the common ingredients to watch out for are parabens, sodium lauryl and laureth sulfate, synthetic fragrances, formaldehyde (quaternium-15) and Bronopol. Possible side effects of these chemicals include weight gain, hormone disruption, and cancer. These toxic substances then travel down the drain and continue to wreak their havoc on the environment.

So now what? Read the labels. Buy products that don't have a long list of ingredients that you can't pronounce. Don't rely on labeling claims such as all-natural, hypo-allergenic, or organic, terms which aren't defined or routinely regulated for personal care products. For some assistance, go to www.cosmeticsdatabase.com where you can plug in the name of your shampoo to get its hazard report and find a healthier alternative if needed. This site also allows you to learn more about the ingredients in your products.

As long as you're inspecting the ingredients, go ahead and inspect the packaging as well. Many shampoos are sold in PVC (polyvinyl chloride) bottles, which release cancer-causing chemicals during and after production, and they are difficult to recycle (recycle symbol #3 or V). Instead look for products bottled with post-consumer plastics and that are recyclable (for Milwaukee this is #1 and #2 plastics). All of these things are noted right on the containers.

Last but not least, purchase products that are cruelty-free. At this point in history, testing on live animals is not necessary. If a manufacturer thinks there could be any danger from one of their ingredients, they should use scientifically sound non-animal testing or choose an ingredient that is already known to be safe and effective.

I know that it's hard to give up your favorite tried and true shampoo but look at it as another way of taking good care of yourself. That means you'll feel better and look better! With a little trial and error I'm sure you'll find a substitute that not only works great but doesn't harm you, the environment or animals.