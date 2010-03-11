Know Your Farmer, Know Your Food

More than 1,000 people attended the annual Local Food and Farmer Open House last year (formerly the "CSA Open House"), a good indication that the local food movement is on the rise here in Milwaukee. The event is a one-stop-shop for meeting local farmers, learning more about your local food system and signing up for a CSA share (Community Supported Agriculture).

For those unfamiliar with this concept, it is "like having your own personal farmer." Choose a farm, become a member by purchasing a share in the farm, and receive weekly deliveries of fresh vegetables and herbs. Some also offer fruit, free range meat, cage-free eggs, local honeys and syrups, cheese and even flowers.

What are some of the benefits of Community Supported Agriculture?

Fresh, organic and healthy produce is delivered either to your door or a convenient drop-off point

The food is more affordable because all the middlemen are removed

Packaging is minimized

The food travels a short distance which means it is fresh from the field and more nutritious, while also reducing energy waste and your carbon footprint

Your economy and community receive a boost by supporting local farms and jobs

Farmers have the cash flow they need at the onset of the growing season

Farmers are guaranteed a market for their products.

The Open House will also provide opportunities to learn about sustainable home gardening in addition to culinary presentations and activities for kids of all ages.

Local Food and Farmer Open House

Saturday, March 13, Noon - 4 p.m.

