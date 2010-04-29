Lawn Mowing: Gas, Electric, Manual or Automatic?

Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew?

The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wisconsin's air pollution. It is a major contributor towards respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Combined with engine tune-ups, noise pollution, back-wrenching starter cords, and the expense, mess and inconvenience of gas and oil, a trade-in might be sounding good this summer.

If so, electric, manual and automatic models are all more environmentally friendly than gas mowers so you can't go wrong in that department. However, other features vary greatly. Property size, physical limitations, lifestyle and budget will all come into play when weighing your options. Here is a quick synopsis for each category.

Manual Reel/Push Mower:

Ideal for small lawns

Most eco-friendly method

No exhaust emissions, gasoline or oil

Quiet

Easy to maintainno spark plugs, belts, engine tune-ups or oil changes

Healthy to usecardio workout and no emissions

Inexpensive

Electric Mower:

Ideal for medium lawns

No exhaust emissions, gasoline or oil (17 million gallons of gasoline are spilled every year refueling lawnmowers!)

50% quieter than gas-powered mowers

Easy to maintainno spark plugs, belts, engine tune-ups or oil changes

Easy to start with push-button versus a pull-cord

Low energy consumptionabout $5 per year for electricity (compared to $50-$75 for gas-powered)

Light weightapproximately 30% lighter than gas models

Especially eco-friendly if the mower is being charged with clean and renewable sources such as solar, wind or hydro power

Solar/electric hybrids available

Medium to large lawns may need extension cords, or opt for cordless (be aware that mowing time from one charge varies from model to model)

Cordless models are priced higher than those with cords

Although operating costs are lower than gas-powered mowers the initial purchase price is slightly higher

Electric Riding Mower:

Ideal for large lawns

No exhaust emissions, gasoline or oil

50% quieter than gas-powered

Ideal for those with physical limitations

Solar/electric hybrids available

Most expensive method

Automatic/Robotic Mower:

Many models available to accommodate various lawn sizes (up to 5 acres) and topography

No exhaust emissions, gasoline or oil

Very quiet

Low energy consumption

Ideal for those with physical limitations or busy lifestyles

Solar/electric hybrids available

Higher priced than walk-behind mowersprices vary greatly

