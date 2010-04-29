Lawn Mowing: Gas, Electric, Manual or Automatic?

Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew?
The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wisconsin's air pollution. It is a major contributor towards respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Combined with engine tune-ups, noise pollution, back-wrenching starter cords, and the expense, mess and inconvenience of gas and oil, a trade-in might be sounding good this summer.
If so, electric, manual and automatic models are all more environmentally friendly than gas mowers so you can't go wrong in that department. However, other features vary greatly. Property size, physical limitations, lifestyle and budget will all come into play when weighing your options. Here is a quick synopsis for each category.
Manual Reel/Push Mower:
- Ideal for small lawns
- Most eco-friendly method
- No exhaust emissions, gasoline or oil
- Quiet
- Easy to maintainno spark plugs, belts, engine tune-ups or oil changes
- Healthy to usecardio workout and no emissions
- Inexpensive
Electric Mower:
- Ideal for medium lawns
- No exhaust emissions, gasoline or oil (17 million gallons of gasoline are spilled every year refueling lawnmowers!)
- 50% quieter than gas-powered mowers
- Easy to maintainno spark plugs, belts, engine tune-ups or oil changes
- Easy to start with push-button versus a pull-cord
- Low energy consumptionabout $5 per year for electricity (compared to $50-$75 for gas-powered)
- Light weightapproximately 30% lighter than gas models
- Especially eco-friendly if the mower is being charged with clean and renewable sources such as solar, wind or hydro power
- Solar/electric hybrids available
- Medium to large lawns may need extension cords, or opt for cordless (be aware that mowing time from one charge varies from model to model)
- Cordless models are priced higher than those with cords
- Although operating costs are lower than gas-powered mowers the initial purchase price is slightly higher
Electric Riding Mower:
- Ideal for large lawns
- No exhaust emissions, gasoline or oil
- 50% quieter than gas-powered
- Ideal for those with physical limitations
- Solar/electric hybrids available
- Most expensive method
Automatic/Robotic Mower:
- Many models available to accommodate various lawn sizes (up to 5 acres) and topography
- No exhaust emissions, gasoline or oil
- Very quiet
- Low energy consumption
- Ideal for those with physical limitations or busy lifestyles
- Solar/electric hybrids available
- Higher priced than walk-behind mowersprices vary greatly
