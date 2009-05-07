Learn to Dowse with Raymon Grace

×

I took this Dowsing course with Raymon Grace last year. It changed my life for the better in ways I cannot explain. Of all the treatments I've had, this skill, Dowsing, was the best investment. Once you learn how it is done, it is free, except the time you invest in it.

My life is on track, I am healthier than I have been in 25 years, and my family is so much happier with me and each other. If you have read my other blogs, you know I've tried a lot of alternatives. This one has most definitely given me the biggest bang for the buck.

I strongly recommend this course for anyone with a child on the Autism Spectrum. What you learn can be applied to the removal of heavy metals, yeast, infection and more.



Advanced Dowsing, Healing & Self Empowerment Seminar

by Raymon Grace

To be held at AmericInn, Elkhorn WI at I43 & Hwy 67, 262-723-7799 (hotel phone)

Wednesday, May 27, 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 28, 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

Learn how to:



Reach the Alpha Brain Frequency, including the numerous benefits. This adds power to your thoughts

Reducing stress

Mentally communicate with a person to eliminate arguments

Plant positive suggestions in your own mind.

Positively influence the behavior of a person at a distance and cause them to treat you better

Find a way to collect money from someone who owes you.

Lubricate stiff muscles and joints

Do healing work with the pendulum

Send healing energy to a person at a distance or remote healing Find and change the frequency of the human body

Overcome fear

Reach a realm of the Spirit World--A Native American healing technique--The Medicine Place

Meet your Spirit Guides

Change a negative situation into a positive one

Make medicine from water--Bring a bottle of water to be energized for a lifetime supply of energized water

Find and cut psychic cords

Find and eliminate various negative influences

Receive detailed information on effectively clearing people and property

Perform Exorcism safely

Change the energy in your family, home and community for improved health and compatibility

Employ techniques for attracting prosperity

AND MORE!





Real life examples will be given on all the techniques taught each day

Time will be provided for question and answer sessions

Workshop Fee: $250----A deposit check of $100 must be made 30 days in advance to hold your space in class. Your deposit check will NOT be cashed. It will be held until the day of the class. Please bring the full payment for the class in CASHand your check will be returned to you.

Send check to: