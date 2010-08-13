Making Sense of Product Certifications

As the demand for natural, organic and sustainable products has risen, accountability and transparency have declined. It’s difficult to track all of the new brands on the market, especially when so many ingredients are now sourced from all over the world where regulations and standards vary greatly.

Thus the introduction of hundreds of third-party certifications. They cut through all the claims and ensure that products are what they say they are. Consumers with specific standards would have to spend an incredible amount of time researching every single industry, company, and productwitnessing all operations in person. Obviously this is unrealistic. So the experts do the work for us and simplify our decision making process.

These certifications are also beneficial to manufacturers and retailers. They cut out the unsavory competitors that have false or misleading claims and allow consumers to make purchases with confidence and trust.

Worth noting is that it can be expensive and labor intensive to become certified. Therefore there are many sustainable, organic and natural businesses that forego this process. Their products pass muster but you may have to do some research on your own and buy from reliable sources.

Here is a sampling of some national and international certification organizations that you might not be aware of yet (follow the links to their websites to see what the seals of approval look like):

NaTrue: Natural and organic cosmetic certifications; non-profit; Brussels and international

Leaping Bunny: Cruelty-free cosmetic and household product labeling; non-profit (coalition of eight animal protection groups); USA and international

Veriflora: Socially and environmentally responsible grown potted plant and flower certification; USA and international

Certech: Environmental, health and food certifications; profit; Canada and international

Cruelty-Free: No animal testing or animal by-products certification; non-profit; USA and international

NSF/ANSI 305 (www.nsf.org, www.ansi.org, www.qai-inc.com): Food, water and consumer product certifications; non-profit; USA and international

Ecocert: Product, systems and services certifications; profit; France and international

Here's more information on food labeling and certifications.

It’s a shame that there is so much dishonesty in the marketplace requiring the need for increased oversight. For now, it is necessary. But if you look at the situation optimistically, certification standards will hopefully lead us into a future where traceability and transparency will be demanded of everyone and loopholes will diminish.

IMAGE: Leaping bunny logo for cruelty-free products