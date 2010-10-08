Milwaukee-Area Restaurants That Serve Fresh, Local Ingredients

“Eat Local” doesn’t just pertain to home cooking. It also means taking your appetite to locally owned restaurants that use ingredients from local artisans, farmers and producers. So don’t despair if you don’t know your way around a garden, grocery store, or grill, or just simply love to eat out. You can still support the eat local movement and your community by heading out to your local restaurant, coffee house or cafe.
Fortunately, this is becoming easier as small, locally owned places that provide tasty, organic, local and sustainable food and drink are on the rise. For obvious reasons this is difficult to attain, and difficult to maintain year round. But there are still many restaurateurs committed to the movement and that do the best they can within their limitations.
Here is a list of establishments that fit the bill, compiled by the Eat Local Milwaukee Team, Carol Deptolla, and a few added by me. If we missed any, submit a comment and let’s keep the list going. Bon Appetit!
1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, East Side
2999 N. Humboldt Blvd., Riverwest
170 S. 1st St., Walker’s Point
5735 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale
1211 Washington St., Grafton
9125 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa
Amaranth Bakery & Café
3329 W. Lisbon Ave.
(414) 934-0587
1901 E. North Ave., East Side
(414) 278-7878
317 N. 76 St.
(414)229-3180
Cafe Corazon
3129 N Bremen St., Riverwest
(414) 810-3941
3815 N. Brookfield Road, Brookfield
(262) 790-2340
111 N. Main St., West Bend
(262) 338-2233
2352 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue (inside Future Green store), Bay View
(414) 294 4300
808 E. Center, Riverwest
(414) 455-3751
1947 N. Farwell Ave., East Side
(414) 273-7677
1721 W. Canal St. (inside Potawatomi Casino)
(414) 847-7883
2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Bay View
(414) 489-7437
1813 E. Kenilworth Place, East Side
(414) 727-2134
21445 W. Gumina Road, Pewaukee
(262) 781-7995
6030 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa
(414) 727-6161
125 E. National Ave., Walker’s Point
(414) 389-0125
7610 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa
(414) 778-3333
17001 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin
(262) 782-7530
2261 S. Howell Ave., Bay View
(414) 294 LULU
N28-W26658 Peterson Drive, Pewaukee
(262) 691-9960
6732 W. Fairview
(414) 292-3969
5921 W. Vliet St., Wauwatosa
(414) 479-0620
10049 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners
(414) 425-0507
839 W. National Ave.
(414) 431-6551
Old Town Serbian Gourmet House
522 W. Lincoln Ave.
(414) 672-0206
Outpost Natural Foods Co-op (In-store cafes)
100 E. Capitol Drive, (414) 961-2597
2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., (414) 755-3202
7000 W. State St., Wauwatosa, (414) 778-2012
3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Bay View
(414) 482-1446
114 N. Main St., Oconomowoc
(262)567-8850
Riverwest Co-op and Cafe
733 E. Clarke St., Riverwest
(414) 264-7933
1818 N. Hubbard St., Brewer’s Hill
(414) 374-8480
1547 N. Jackson St., Downtown
(414) 276-9608
5133 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy
(414) 747-9800
225 E. St. Paul Ave., Third Ward
(414) 224-0895
101 W. Mitchell St., Bay View
(414) 763-0438
2625 N. Downer Ave., East Side
(414) 501-4510
PHOTO CREDIT: Californiacondor