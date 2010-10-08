Milwaukee-Area Restaurants That Serve Fresh, Local Ingredients

“Eat Local” doesn’t just pertain to home cooking. It also means taking your appetite to locally owned restaurants that use ingredients from local artisans, farmers and producers. So don’t despair if you don’t know your way around a garden, grocery store, or grill, or just simply love to eat out. You can still support the eat local movement and your community by heading out to your local restaurant, coffee house or cafe.

Fortunately, this is becoming easier as small, locally owned places that provide tasty, organic, local and sustainable food and drink are on the rise. For obvious reasons this is difficult to attain, and difficult to maintain year round. But there are still many restaurateurs committed to the movement and that do the best they can within their limitations.

Here is a list of establishments that fit the bill, compiled by the Eat Local Milwaukee Team, Carol Deptolla, and a few added by me. If we missed any, submit a comment and let’s keep the list going. Bon Appetit!

Alterra Café

1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, East Side

2999 N. Humboldt Blvd., Riverwest

170 S. 1st St., Walker’s Point

5735 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale

1211 Washington St., Grafton

9125 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

Amaranth Bakery & Café

3329 W. Lisbon Ave.

(414) 934-0587

Beans & Barley

1901 E. North Ave., East Side

(414) 278-7878

Blue’s Egg

317 N. 76 St.

(414)229-3180

Cafe Corazon

3129 N Bremen St., Riverwest

(414) 810-3941

Cafe Manna

3815 N. Brookfield Road, Brookfield

(262) 790-2340

Cafe Soeurette

111 N. Main St., West Bend

(262) 338-2233

Cafe Tarragon

2352 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue (inside Future Green store), Bay View

(414) 294 4300

Centro Cafe

808 E. Center, Riverwest

(414) 455-3751

Comet Cafe

1947 N. Farwell Ave., East Side

(414) 273-7677

Dream Dance Steak

1721 W. Canal St. (inside Potawatomi Casino)

(414) 847-7883

Honeypie

2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Bay View

(414) 489-7437

Hotch-A-Do

1813 E. Kenilworth Place, East Side

(414) 727-2134

Jake’s

21445 W. Gumina Road, Pewaukee

(262) 781-7995

Juniper 61

6030 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

(414) 727-6161

La Merenda

125 E. National Ave., Walker’s Point

(414) 389-0125

Le Reve

7610 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa

(414) 778-3333

Lagniappe Brasserie

17001 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin

(262) 782-7530

Lulu Cafe

2261 S. Howell Ave., Bay View

(414) 294 LULU

5 O’Clock Club of Pewaukee

N28-W26658 Peterson Drive, Pewaukee

(262) 691-9960

Maxies

6732 W. Fairview

(414) 292-3969

Meritage

5921 W. Vliet St., Wauwatosa

(414) 479-0620

Mia Famiglia

10049 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners

(414) 425-0507

The National

839 W. National Ave.

(414) 431-6551

Old Town Serbian Gourmet House

522 W. Lincoln Ave.

(414) 672-0206

Outpost Natural Foods Co-op (In-store cafes)

100 E. Capitol Drive, (414) 961-2597

2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., (414) 755-3202

7000 W. State St., Wauwatosa, (414) 778-2012

Pastiche Bistro

3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Bay View

(414) 482-1446

The Pub

114 N. Main St., Oconomowoc

(262)567-8850

Riverwest Co-op and Cafe

733 E. Clarke St., Riverwest

(414) 264-7933

Roots

1818 N. Hubbard St., Brewer’s Hill

(414) 374-8480

Sanford

1547 N. Jackson St., Downtown

(414) 276-9608

Sheridan’s Cafe

5133 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy

(414) 747-9800

Third Ward Caffe

225 E. St. Paul Ave., Third Ward

(414) 224-0895

Transfer Pizzeria Cafe

101 W. Mitchell St., Bay View

(414) 763-0438

Via Downer

2625 N. Downer Ave., East Side

(414) 501-4510

PHOTO CREDIT: Californiacondor