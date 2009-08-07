×
One of the best ways to be green is to leave the car in park and hop on your bike. How many other activities provide transportation, produce euphoric endorphins, reduce fat, save money and provide entertainment, all while reducing your carbon footprint? Whether one of these is your motivator or all of them, opting for two wheels whenever possible is beneficial on many levels.
Further inspiration and information can be found by reading through the information contained in the following links published by the League of American Bicyclists:
Luckily for us Milwaukeeans, car-less commuting has become safer and more convenient thanks to a network of more than 100 miles of designated on-street bike routes, 45 miles of bike lanes and 50 miles of bike paths. If you're just starting out, take it slow and make it fun. Rather than simply riding to and from the park, take along a picnic lunch and relax in the grass. Ride to Bradford Beach and reward yourself with a margarita while cooling your feet off in the water. Organize your own bike tour of the city or partake in one of Brew City Bike Tour's culinary, brewery, architectural or cultural rides. Also be sure to check out Milwaukee By Bike, a one-stop shop for anything related to cycling such as bike shops, trail maps, events, safety advice, road rules and more.
If you're headed to a destination that's just a little too far or you're in a time crunch, take advantage of mixed-mode transportation. The Milwaukee County Transit System now has bike racks on the front of every bus. To learn more go to Bikes on Buses. The site provides information on how to use the racks, safety instructions and which bus routes will take you to various parks and trails.
As you can see, Milwaukee has made great strides toward making itself a bike-friendly city. So what are you waiting for? Get yourself, your friends and family out for a ride and take advantage of the warm weather while it lasts. Who knows, maybe you'll get carried away and ride right through the winter! (Just in case, here is a winter riding site for Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago.)
