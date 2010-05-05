Mother’s Day with an Eco-Twist

This year, why not give your Mother a gift with an eco-twist by choosing natural products that will enhance her well-being, environmentally friendly products that are good for your Motherand Mother Earthor Fair Trade products that support other women and mothers in third world countries. Here are just a few suggestions:

Gift Baskets: A perfect one for Mother's Day is the "Women Around the World" basket from the Global Exchange Fair Trade Store, which is loaded with Fair Trade scents, soaps, chocolate, coffee, tea and music made by women from all around the world. Serrve is another online one-stop-shop for fair trade products and has a "Love Your Mom" gift basket with a tea mug, tea, chocolate and a heart box. Another option is the "Gardener's Gift Basket" from Delights of the Earth, filled with hand-made, organic and cruelty-free products to use after an afternoon spent playing in the dirt.

Jewelry: Recycled or Fair Trade certified jewelry is handmade and uniquethe perfect gift for those mothers with their own individual style. Local stores to check out include Chartreuse, Four Corners of the World and Authentic Journeys.

Tea Gift Sets: Tea is great for relaxation or rejuvenation and is full of healthy antioxidants. One brand to look for is Milwaukee's very own Rishi Tea. They offer Fair Trade and organic teas from around the world. Many stores and coffee shops carry them or you can find gift baskets for delivery on their website.

Natural Body Lotions: Local shops such as Future Green and Olive Fine Organic Living as well as your local natural food stores and co-ops have great product lines to choose from. For an online option check out Pangea Organics' gift sets, whose packaging when planted springs up into a Spruce Tree!

Chocolate: As studies pour in on dark chocolate's health benefits your mother can indulge with a little less guilt! Omanhene and Indulgence Chocolatiers are just two options which are locally-owned. Visit their websites for lists of where you can find them or to order online.

Natural Candles: Look for 100% soy or beeswax candles whose aromatherapy comes from natural, plant-based essential oils. Most of your local natural food stores, boutiques and co-ops carry them. If you need an online source for delivery take a look at BsaB Candles or Way Out Wax.

Organic Flowers: Look for Fair Trade or VeriFlora certification, which guarantee not only organic production but also fair labor practices, water conservation, recycling, community development and minimal energy use and packaging. Check out the selections at your local florists, natural food stores and co-ops. For Internet options try Organic Style or Organic Bouquet.

If you're free this Saturday, you're in luck. The Milwaukee Fair Trade Crawl is being held throughout the city. Not only does this give you the opportunity to find the perfect gift (including the ones mentioned above) for your Mom, you can have fun doing it. The crawl includes over 30 socially responsible shops offering discounts, tastings, educational events and a treasure hunt. There's even free bus rides in Bay View. Go to www.milwfairtrade.org and click on "where to buy" for a complete list of locations and deals.