Natural Manicure Tips for Healthy Nails

Who knew that the innocent act of adorning one’s nails can actually be quite toxic? Chemical-laden nail products are hazardous to our health, the environment, and particularly to children (ingested and topically). But don't fret. You don't have to sacrifice beauty for health.

Follow these tips and your nails will look better than everwithout putting your health at risk.

Tools: Who wants to come in contact with other people's dead skin, bacteria and fungus?! If you get your nails done at a salon, be sure they have strict hygiene policies. For example, they should have a separate set of tools put aside for each client. You can also look for a salon that uses bowls instead of sinks. Their choice of cleaning products is also important. You don't want to be breathing in toxic cleaning chemicals nor do you want them coming into contact with your skin.

Nail Polish: Although nails are a hard surface, they are very permeable. This means that all of the nasty chemicals in nail products are going straight through the skin and into your bloodstream. Common ingredients such as formaldehyde, a carcinogen, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP), a hormone disruptor, have been banned in Europe but are still legal in the U.S. These chemicals are also the cause of brittle and discolored nails.

Look for formaldehyde-, phthalate-, and toluene-free nail polish such as SunCoat and Acquarella's water-based products, Spa Ritual with vegan formulas and recycled packaging or Firoze. If you can't find a salon that uses non-toxic polishes then it's absolutely fine to b.y.o.

Polish Remover: The warnings on the bottle such as flammable, harmful if swallowed, harmful to plastics, clothing and wood finishes.... should be enough of an indication that it can't be good for you. The main culprits you should look out for are ethyl acetate, acetone, and particularly acetonitrile (another chemical banned in Europe since 2000). You have two options here. Either buy removers that are "acetate-, acetone- and acetonitrile-free" or skip the need for remover and use peel off nail polish such as water-based Toe Shades.

Artificial Nails: Don't think that if you have fake nails you're off the hook. In many ways, they're worse. Acrylic resin residue can lead to redness, swelling, and allergic reactions. The nail glue is poisonous and the nails are removed with an acetone-like substance. Improper care can cause fungus and bacteria build-up. (Did you know that one of the most common things found at the bottom of self-serve bakery and bun bins is artificial nails? Yuck.) Needless to say, there isn't a healthy or hygienic alternative for this one. But that's OKluckily natural nails are in!

In an effort to pamper ourselves, we've been poisoning ourselves instead. We can't rely on the cosmetic industry to look after our health. We have to do it ourselves. Start by purchasing products with ingredients that you can pronounce.

