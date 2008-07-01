Oprah 6/24/08: Past Life Regression to Address Phobias

I did not watch this episode with Dr. Oz (I didn't know it was on), but I read the summary and plan to look for it online. In my previous blog regarding Oprah's earlier show in May with Brian Weiss, I mentioned that I had been greatly helped by undergoing several past life regressions.

Since Oprah's most recent show was specific to Phobias, I have decided to share my personal experience regarding my phobia that was erased through delving into my past lives. I glossed over it in my previous blog, but I'll give you the gory details today to show you how powerful past life regression can be as a tool of healing, both emotionally and physically.

In May, I mentioned a fear of commitment, stating "I know in my heart I would never have gotten married if it weren't for the past life regressions." This fear was monumental. Before I met my husband, I hadn't had a serious relationship in over 10 years. My interests in men always gravitated toward those I could not have, i.e., emotionally unavailable, sometimes homosexual, often long distance. Some part of me always chose men that I could not have.

Fortunately, by the time I met my now husband, I had figured out my tendencies and had some past life work under my belt. My fears were not completely resolved, but I had some ability to fight my self-sabotaging behavior.

It helped that my husband entered my heart through a back door. For awhile I could tell myself "we weren't really dating." That made me feel better. By the time I found out we really were dating, he had already captured my heart. It happened really quickly, over a period of 3 weeks, so I did not have too much time to think about it. I loved him, loved being in a relationship, and was very thankful that I had figured out what my issues were so I could enjoy being with such a wonderful man. Then he did the unthinkable. Six months into the relationship, he proposed. I said "yes," but I was filled with so much dread that it completely ruined the fact that I was going to marry the love of my life.

I walked around with this dread for about two months, and then I found a lump in my breast. I thought "Oh crap! Don't tell me part of me would rather die than get married!" I went to the doctor, I was sent to a surgeon, he tried to aspirate the lump, and it was solid. We scheduled surgery to remove it. By the time all this happened, I assumed my subconscious mind was taking over, and I probably was not going to have good news after the biopsy. I called my friend Dianna, who previously regressed me. I told her what was going on, and she said "Get over here!"

I wasted no time. I went in for the regression. We found a past life where I was married, blissfully happy, and then I was murdered. Then there was another life where I loved someone, felt he abandoned me, and then I died (in prison). I figured out that my subconscious thoughts were "if I love, I will die... horribly."

Dianna took me through the next steps to erase what we hoped were the last negative, debilitating thoughts in my subconscious. Then we ended the session. I felt my breast, the lump was still there. No surprise, since it wasn't a magic show. However, over the next few days, I kept processing, telling myself I did not have to repeat the patterns that happened in my past lives. The lump got smaller and smaller. It was gone in a week. I called the doctor. He thought I just couldn't find the lump, so I went in. He felt around, looked a little puzzled, said it was gone.

No, I did not tell him how I got rid of it (I wasn't interested in getting the "you're crazy!" look). Nor do I know for sure that the lump would have been breast cancer. Quite frankly, that's something I really do not want to know; it's too scary. Suffice it to say, not only did I avoid surgery, but I planned my wedding and looked forward to spending the rest of my life with my wonderful husband. And almost 7 years later, that is exactly what we're doing.

As I mentioned in my previous past life regression blog, it doesn't really matter if you believe that it was truly a past life or not. Somehow, just "making up and telling a crazy story," if that is what you need to believe to feel better about it, will work just as well. You don't need to believe in the past life concept to benefit.

Dianna Cozzie is in the Chicago area. If you have a fear or health issue that defies normal treatment, and want to try a past life regression, Dianna can be reached at . DIANNA COZZIE HAS HAS MOVED OUT OF STATE AND RETIRED.

PS: If you use past life regression as a tool to come off meds, or avoid surgery, it is very necessary to keep your doctor in the loop. Many prescription medications have horrible side effects if you try to quit cold turkey. Refusing surgery could also have negative results. Each case/person is different. Please involve your doctor (beforehand) in any decision you may make involving discontinuation of treatments.