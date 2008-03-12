Pathways provides tips to treat Bipolar Disorder

I want to give this comment/response its own highlighted blog. Betsy and John Hicks have helped my family immensely. If you are looking for an alternative to "mainstream" medicine but still want the security of an MD, www.pathwaysmed.com is a great way to go.

Submitted by Betsy Hicks:

My husband is a holistic medical doctor. We see hundreds of patients with an excellent success rate in Bi-Polar and Anxiety. The snag with most approaches is the practitioner only address one or two issues, when the complexity of this is huge. Increasing Omega 3, supporting Methylation, assisting the body in detoxifying, chaning the diet and balancing the body with supplements are all vital. I would say that if you want to try a few things that don't require an office visit, start on Cod Liver Oil (preferably Nordic Naturals) and work your way up to double or even triple their recommeded dosage. The studies done at Harvard used about 50 times the recommeded dosage. Then I would recommended taking gluten and dairy out of the diet as much as possible. These foods create opiods that effect mood. There is a lot more that can be done, but this is a great place to start. For more info our website is www.pathwaysmed.com.