Places To See Before It's Too Late

We can no longer take for granted that the natural wonders of the world will live on forever, much less our favorite rivers or national parks. For some locations, tourism has taken its toll on fragile eco-systems. For many others the onslaught of visitors isn't the problem; rather, threats such as pollution, global warming, mining and development will be their demise.

Whichever the case, now is a good time to add endangered destinations to your travel list. It might seem contradictory to recommend travel to destinations that are endangered due to tourism. However, if coordinated via respectable tour companies, tourist dollars assist in their preservation.

Another argument for the continuation of tourism is that seeing is believing. Being enveloped in nature, all senses engaged, reminds us of the extraordinary beauty of our planet and how fragile it really is—a powerful motivator of support as well as a catalyst for change of destructive habits and practices.

Here is a list of just some of the locations around the world that face destruction or extinction:

Florida Everglades: This is an area that currently suffers from too little water due to agriculture and suburban development. But in the future it will be threatened by too much water, as global warming raises the sea level, which in turn will swallow up the swamp.

Galapagos National Park: For three years, the park was declared a “World Heritage in Danger” site due to overfishing, tourism and invasive species. Even though it was delisted in 2010, limitations will soon be enforced, such as 15-day boat tour limits and one visit per site per trip.

Biscayne National Park Coral Reefs: Coral reefs are suffering all around the world for many different reasons. In Biscayne Bay, the threats are warming waters and disease. In just 20 years half of the coral cover is gone and the diversity of species living there declined by approximately 29%.

Upper Delaware River: Located in the Catskills, this is listed as the most endangered American river by the American Rivers due to the extraction of natural gas. The newly developed technique injects high-pressure chemicals into the bedrock, leeching potentially toxic chemicals into the groundwater. Fly-fishing in this river may become a sport of the past.

Joshua Tree National Park: Due to climate change, many of the Joshua trees have died already and those that remain will not be able to reproduce. Therefore, desert dwellers—such as night lizards and great horned owls—that get their food and shelter from these trees will also be endangered.

Northeast Ecological Corridor of Puerto Rico: This 3,000-acre nature preserve, home to sea turtles, endangered birds and a bioluminescent lagoon, are all in danger because the governor has proposed the removal of its protective status for hotel and golf course development.

Glacier National Park: The biggest threat to glaciers worldwide is global warming. At Glacier National Park, the peaks of the glaciers have warmed 2 degrees every year for the past 15 years. Two glaciers disappeared in 2010 and predictions show that all will be gone by 2030.

Napa Valley: OK, so the grapes will not dry up in our lifetime. But if climate change continues at its current pace, scientists predict that the region will be a desert in just 100 years. Wisconsin could become America's new wine region!

PHOTO CREDIT: Jarek Tuszynski