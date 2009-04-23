Prioritizing Produce Purchases

Yes—unfortunately it's true. Organic fruits and vegetables are usually more costly than their conventional counterparts. This discourages many people from going organic, especially in these budget-conscious times. However, we also need to take into consideration the long-term expense of non-organic farming and consumption. Ingesting synthetic pesticides, weed killers and fertilizers is proven to cause a wide range of health problems—not to mention the harm they do to our land, field workers, and beneficial bugs during and after application. The cost to repair the damage caused by growing and eating chemical-laden foods will far surpass the few extra dollars spent now on organics.

But the fact still remains that few of us can afford to buy organic produce 100% of the time. If you are one of the many who want to support organic agriculture but yet find yourself conflicted by the expense, following is a guide from the Environmental Working Group to help you prioritize. Consider purchasing conventional produce from the "clean 15" list, which identified foods that have less pesticide use or residue. And try to avoid the "dirty dozen," foods known to have higher chemical residues because the crop is especially susceptible to pests or weeds and requires heavier spraying; the fruit or vegetable is thin-skinned, which allows more absorption of the chemicals; or the product is imported from a country with low standards, regulations and inspections.

The Dirty Dozen (buy organic): apples, cherries, imported grapes, nectarines, peaches, pears, strawberries, bell peppers, carrots, celery, kale, lettuce

The Clean 15 (lowest in pesticide use and/or absorption): kiwi, pineapple, mango, papaya, watermelon, tomato, avocado, asparagus, sweet peas, cabbage, eggplant, broccoli, sweet potato, onions, sweet corn

By providing this information I am not promoting non-organic farming or consumption. But if this is one of the areas where you have to cut corners this guide will assist in making informed choices. On the bright side of things, greater access to affordable, local, organic produce is right around the corner with summer, backyard gardens and farmers markets on the horizon!

To download and print a wallet size guide of the dirty dozen and clean 15 go to "Shopper's Guide to Pesticides."

