Quick Tips for Fuel Efficiency

It's summertime and that means taking advantage of the freedom that warm weather brings. Unfortunately, though, increased activity translates into more trips to the gas station and more CO2 in the atmosphere. But don't despair. You can significantly increase fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and save money by following these easy tips:

If you're driving under 45 mph, open the windows; if you’re driving faster than 45 mph use the air conditioner to reduce the drag caused by open windows at high speeds.

Use the air recirculation feature when using air conditioning.

Avoid aggressive driving such as speeding, lane jumping, quick breaking and fast acceleration.

If you know that you will be sitting for more than 30 seconds turn your engine off.

Plan your routes so that you are making right turns at stoplights. Going left or straight means more time idling.

Keep your car clean of heavy clutter.

Remove your rooftop racks when not in use to reduce wind resistance.

Combine errands to reduce cold starts and mileage.

Keep your tires inflated to the recommended maximum marked on the tire.

Change your oil every 3,000 miles.

Replace air filters regularly.