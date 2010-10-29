Random Signs that Going Green Is Here to Stay

When the world’s sixth most valuable brand gives its logo and signage a green-lift, that’s a pretty powerful sign (literally) that going green isn’t just hype or a passing fad. Efforts to be, or appear to be, eco-friendly are continuing to increase worldwide.

Here is just some random evidence signifying that the days of denial are dwindling:

Instead of the iconic yellow arches with a red background, new and retrofitted McDonald’s restaurants in Europe are getting yellow arches with a green background. In the U.S., four McDonald’s restaurants have qualified for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold Status and are sporting green arches with a red background.

In addition to numerous green initiatives for the 2012 Olympic Games, the Olympic Stadium is being built using recycled metal, including metal from weapons confiscated by the London Metropolitan Police Department.

Sesame Street began a two-year environmental curriculum called “My World is Green and Growing.” According to Vice President of Research and Education Rosemarie Truglio, “When you love something, you want to take care of it.”

Michelle Obama, in cooperation with local school children, planted a White House Victory Garden. For years to come the powerful message will be sent from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that growing food locally and organically reduces reliance on industrial farms, oil for transportation and chemicals for fertilizersand promotes healthful eating.

The hottest menu trend voted by top chefs for 2010 is organic produce. Organic coffee came in as the second hottest trend in the non-alcoholic category and organic beer, wine and spirits came in first for alcoholic beverages.

Kimberly-Clark has developed a line of toilet paper without the cardboard roll (Scott NaturalsTube-Free). Being tested in select Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs, if the product catches on 160 million pounds of cardboard stretching more than a million miles (to the moon and back twice) could be eliminated in the U.S. alone.

Obviously, changing one product or logo doesn’t mean all’s good and green in the world. In fact, some of these efforts might be viewed by some as greenwashing. But the fact that such high-profile efforts are being made means that there is a great deal of awareness and demand in our society thus encouraging long-term commitments to change. Environmentalism has made it from the small, grassroots stage to the global arena, where, it seems safe to say, it has found a permanent home.