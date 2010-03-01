The Real Cost of Office Paper

Going paper-less isn't just for tree-huggers anymore. Businesses are realizing that reducing their paper use isn't only environmentally responsible. It's also extremely economical and efficient.

Associated paper costs such as copying, printing, postage, disposal, recycling and storing can be as much as 31 times the purchasing cost. Translated, a $5 ream of paper could actually cost up to $155and that doesn't include labor. There is also the purchase cost of filing cabinets, shelves and folders, which require space, thus increasing overhead costs.

Check out these statistics from industry studies:

American companies spend an estimated $20 on labor costs to file a document, $120 on finding a misfiled document and $220 to reproduce a lost document.

Companies typically misfile almost 20% of their records.

Approximately $14,000 of productivity is lost per worker per year due to their inability to find necessary data.

Citigroup found that it would save $700,000 each year if each employee used double-sided copying to conserve just one sheet of paper per week.

A four-drawer filing cabinet costs about $25,000 to fill and $2,000 per year to maintain.

Every year 7.5 billion documents are created and 15 trillion copies are made.

The average office worker uses 10,000 sheets of paper each year.

Approximately 90% of business information exists on paper.

A typical company can cut its paper consumption by 25% by increasing the use of e-mail, on-line forms and reports, double-sided copying, and lighter-weight paper.

There are many, many uses for paper that cannot and should not be replaced. However, there are numerous businesses that still have inefficient paper systems in place that could be revamped. On a personal level, every employee can give thought to their habits and do whatever possible to incorporate better ones that are more conscious and less wasteful. For example, in cases where paper is a necessity, simply proofread everything on screen before hitting the print button and use only 100% recycled paper.

When a hard copy isn't necessary, trust your computer (assuming you have a reliable back-up system!). We have the luxury of computers with massive memory storage, sophisticated organizational software, and fast processors making it effortless to find information in seconds.

Yes, there are costs associated with digital storage such as energy for servers and cooling. However, the knowledge and technology now exists for companies to implement alternative energy sources and more energy-efficient data centers. As an example, check out all of Google's clean energy and efficient computing initiatives.

The bottom line is that paper production and usage is extremely destructive and continues to be a large contributor towards pollution and the depletion of our natural resources. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!

PHOTO: Michael Maggs