Repel Mosquitoes the Natural Way

Mosquito season is here, tempting us to turn towards DEET-based mosquito repellents out of desperation, despite warnings that it has been linked to brain cell damage (killing neurons that control muscle movement, memory, concentration and learning). But for your health’s sake, try to resist and give natural methods of repelling pests a try.

Begin by making yourself and your environment less attractive. Carbon dioxide is the biggest initial draw and then once in the vicinity, scents and heat become the attractants. More studies need to be done, but apparently mosquitoes have been found to be particularly fond of the odor of skin after ingesting certain foods such as Limburger cheese, beer and salty and high-potassium foods. They are also attracted to movement, dark clothing, fruity and floral perfumes and fragrances (including sunscreen and even clothing scents from fabric softeners and dryer sheets). Good to know is that you are more tasty after exercise due to the increase in carbon dioxide, lactic acid and perspiration. Also remember that stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Next, maximize your repellent’s effectiveness. Perspiration, sunscreens and evaporation from winds and high temperatures minimize repellents’ strength. Although the elimination of these may be out of your control, just be aware that you should reapply your repellent more often under these conditions.

Finally, concoct your own natural repellent. There are many recipes out there so a little trial and error might be necessary to find the one that works for you. The general rule of thumb is to combine ingredients so as to repel a wider variety of mosquitoes. Here are some of the most popular repellent ingredients:

Lemon-Eucalyptus Oil: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending this as a safe and effective alternative to DEET. It has a pleasant scent and is also effective at repelling ticks.

Catnip Oil: Distilled Catnip oil has been shown to be about 10 times more effective than DEET (and your cats will be 10 times happier). Take note though that it might not be as effective when applied topically.

Neem Seed Oil: The American Mosquito Control Association has confirmed findings that this oil is more effective than DEET.

Garlic: Mosquitoes seem to be turned off by garlic. You can test it out by either make fresh garlic a regular part of your summer diet (a great option if trying to repel humans as well) or spread garlic juice around the vicinity you’ll be in.

Citronella Oil: When using citronella topically, be sure to get a high-quality essential oil from a natural food store that's meant to be applied on the skin; do not the bulk stuff that’s used for burning on your skin.

Soy Oil: Soy oil is inexpensive, easy to findand a moisturizer to boot.

Lavender Essential Oil: Some people are sensitive to lavender but if you’re not one of them, why not combine your pest-free experience with a little relaxing aromatherapy?

Australian Formula: I picked this up while Down Under. The ingredients are tea tree oil, lemon scented tea tree oil and citronella oil. It works great at repelling mosquitoes as well as flies, leeches and ticks.

Other oils that may be effective: lemongrass, cedar, peppermint, clove, pennyroyal, geranium, castor, cinnamon, basil, allspice, rosemary and thyme.

Because there are thousands of different species of mosquitoes and every human being has their own unique scent, finding one solution that works for everyone and everywhere is nearly impossible. But once you find the magic potion that works for you, you will be pest- and worry-free.