Save Money With These 10 Easy Eco-Tips

Many people are trying to incorporate more eco-friendly habits into their lives that promise to have a positive impact on the environment, and on their pocketbooks too.

But how much are we talking about?

Here are some examples to help put it in perspective. Since personal habits and home sizes vary, these numbers reflect the average savings per year:

$885: Replacing plastic water bottles with reusable bottles (fill with filtered tap water)

$540: Packing school lunches using a lunch box, thermos and reusable containers instead of disposable lunch bags, plastic baggies and individually wrapped juices, water and snacks

$200: Replacing commercial cleaning products with homemade ones

$185: Replacing a pre-1980’s refrigerator with an Energy Star model

$130: Using reusable, washable cloths instead of paper towels

$150: Doing full loads of laundry in cold water

$100: Installing low-flow showerhead

$80: Replacing air filter on A/C and furnace every 3 months

$60: Using paperless billing and making online payments

$60: Replacing single-use batteries with rechargeable ones

That is a potential savings of $2,390 in one year by making just 10 relatively simple changesand, even better, these alterations have a huge impact on the environment. Small adjustments really do add up!