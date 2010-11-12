Shop Online for Locally Made Eco-Friendly Gifts

It’s only Nov. 12. But apparently retailers have decided that it’s time for Black Friday, two weeks ahead of schedule. Personally, I’d rather wait until the Thanksgiving gourds are gone and the twinkling lights are hungnot to mention that I’m a procrastinator.
But I guess there is a scenario where starting my holiday shopping early isn’t such a bad ideabrowsing through Etsy.com, one of my favorite eco-friendly, online retailers where customized production and delivery time must be budgeted in with plenty leeway for wrapping.
The website is not a nonprofit organization or free-trade online catalog. However, it is earth-friendly in that most items are repurposed, recycled, handmadeand affordable. If you desire, they can even be locally made, since the items are from independent artists and artisans.
The following items are just a small sampling of the results that “Milwaukee” and “Wisconsin” searches delivered. Either the artist is from Wisconsin or the item has a Wisconsin reference, or both. There’s a wide variety including kitschy, cute or collectiveall definitely creativewith price points all across the board.
Six-Pack Racing Sausage Magnets,$15
Recycled Sweater Mittens, $19
PBR Bottle Cap Earrings, $10
Barfly Bling - Pink Paisley Punch Bracelet (and cocktail recipe to match), $12
Painting of the Hoan Bridge, $20
Gingerbread Goat Milk Soap, $3
Sterling Silver Rhyolite Bracelet, $39
Lake Michigan Travel Journal, $24
I Heart Wisconsin Fine Silver Necklace, $50
Photograph of Downtown Milwaukee, $15, and Bradford Beach, $15
Milwaukee Vintage Map Pendant, $8
Milwaukee Vintage Postcard Belt Buckle, $24
Watercolor Note Cards of Milwaukee Scenery, $10
Laverne and Shirley Greeting Cards, $12
Reclaimed Milwaukee T-Shirt Skirt, $34
Milwaukee Road Hiawathas Bottle Cap Pendant, $8
Hand-Glazed Ceramic Tiles, $150
Milwaukee Brewers Fleece Purse, $15
Wisconsin Vintage Puzzle Piece Pin, $7
Milwaukee Bucks Custom Hot Wheels Muscle Car, $6
Abstract Photograph of Milwaukee Art Museum, $110
Hand-dyed Angora Mittens, $75
Milwaukee Magnets Made from 1920s Atlas, $12
Have fun with this. If you live elsewhere, do a search on your hometown and see who pops up. Or, if repurposed is your preference, do a search on that. Looking for a hemp bag with upcycled suede? You’re in luck! There are thousands of items to choose from. What a great way to give green, one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting independent artists and creativity at its purest.
Shop Online for Locally Made Eco-Friendly Gifts
×
×