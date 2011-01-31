Sustainable Ski Gear

×

So, now that we know where to go for an eco-friendly ski trip, what about the gear? The resorts are doing their part to go green. Here is your opportunity to make a more personalized commitment to the cause.



Start by looking for skis and boards made from sustainable materials such as bamboo (which is now used quite commonly because it is strong, light and stable, a discovery that has reduced the industry’s dependence on wood from old-growth forests), paulownia, or FSC- or PEFC-certified woods. Some companies even use recycled materials. Also keep an eye open for the use of non-toxic adhesives and clearcoats, bio-resins and non-petroleum-based plastics.



Here are some of the manufacturers who not only implement green materials in their products but have also made deeper commitments to the environment via their operations and philanthropic efforts:







Environmentally friendly, biodegradable waxes that use plant and vegetable extracts are also important to take into consideration. Otherwise, you are leaving a trail of petro-chemicals and fluorocarbons on the slopes that eventually end up in the waterways. Try Beaverwax, Purl Wax or Enviro Mountain Wax.



As you can see, it is not only the development of ski resorts that affects the environment, the manufacturing of our gear does, too. All of it contributes towards climate change which is a major threat to the ski industry. Warmer temps mean less snow, and in turn, less water to make new snow. Many high-altitude resorts have had to close down and many others are experiencing a steep decline in their number of snow days. So it is up to all of us to help out Mother Nature in any way we can to ensure that the sport will thrive, sustainably, for years to come. Go to Protect Our Winters to learn more.

PHOTO: "The Push" from Arbor Collective Snowboards

