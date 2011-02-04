Sustainable Ski Wear

To close the loop on eco-friendly skiing, let’s look at clothing. Large quantities of pesticides are used to grow cotton for clothing. Colored fabrics require toxic dyes. Chlorine and formaldehyde are found in wool. Polyester is produced with petroleum. The list goes on. (For a review of earth-friendly fabrics, click here.)

Therefore, with the volume of clothing worn by thousands of people braving the slopes, it is well worth giving attire some attention.

Here are some examples of eco-threads to show that it is possible to be fashionable, warmand green!

Patagonia (one-stop shop for everything from jackets to socks)

When all the different components of the sport are taken into consideration, the cumulative impact on the environment is huge. So let’s choose wisely. Whether it’s a green resort, bamboo board, or hemp coat, every little bit helps to preserve the environment that allows us the opportunity to enjoy the sport.