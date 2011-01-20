Sustainable Slopes: The Top 10 Eco-Friendly Ski Resorts

With fresh snowfall in 49 states, I figured it would be apropos to do a piece on ski resortsnot to mention that I just returned from a ski trip. I was in Deer Valley and Park City, both known for their commitment to the environment, which got me thinking about the incongruous behavior of other operators that provide the opportunity to be one with nature while disrespecting it at the same time.

Obviously when you take a mountain and convert it into a recreational ski area, damage is going to be done. Logging, chairlift operations, loss of species and habitat, erosion, excess water and energy consumption, along with high emissions for artificial snow-making, plus wetland damage are just some of the industry’s potential downfalls.

In the wrong hands, that is, careless developers whose sole concern is their bottom line, irreversible damage can be done. But in the right hands, the damage can be mitigated.

Fortunately, there are several operators doing this so as to be better stewards of the very land that allows them to be in business.

Ski Area Citizens’ Coalition has made it easy to find out which ones they are. Every year they rate ski resorts based on four criteria; habitat protection, watershed protection, addressing global climate change and environmental practices and policies.

Here is their top 10 list of eco-friendly ski resorts:

1. Squaw Valley USA, California

2. Park City Mountain Resort, Utah

3. Alpine Meadows Ski Area, California

4. Aspen Mountain Ski Resort, Colorado

5. Aspen Highlands Ski Resort, Colorado

6. Buttermilk Mountain Ski Resort, Colorado

7. Deer Valley Resort, Utah

8. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming

9. Sundance Resort, Utah

10. Bogus Basin Mountain Resort, Idaho

It’s nice to know that there are options for those that want to snowboard and ski in sync with nature, not against it.

Click here for the worst 10 list.