What's Sustainable?

What Does “Sustainable” Really Mean?

From an environmental perspective, by definition it means “capable of being maintained at a steady level without exhausting natural resources or causing severe ecological damage”. So when applying this to consumerism, to ascertain whether or not a product is truly sustainable you have to take into account its entire lifecycle. What is it made of? How was it made? What impact will it have when it is disposed of?

Here are some questions that will help guide you through the decision making process:

Is the material that the product is made of:

Scarce or endangered

Renewable (grows quickly)

Local (distributed within 500 miles)

Recyclable and does it contain recycled content

Require toxic chemicals or cleaners for maintenance

Harvested or acquired with the respect of the environment in mind

Petroleum-based

Toxic

Durable and long-lasting

Does the manufacturing process of the product:

Require the excessive use of other materials, water, or toxic substances

Create toxic by-products

Require long-distance shipping of its parts

Create pollution

Use renewable energy sources

Have fair labor practices

Does the end product:

Have excessive packaging

Have an energy efficiency rating

Release toxic fumes (from substances such as formaldehyde or glue)

Require toxic chemicals or excessive energy for installation

Require long-distance shipping

Obviously you’re not going to find all of this information on the packaging or by asking a sales clerk. However, just knowing the answer to some of these is a good start. And if you want to be more thorough, any company that is producing a sustainable product and/or using eco-friendly practices will have a statement, and in many cases an environmental section, on their website.