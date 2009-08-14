Our nation's school lunch programs are allowed about $1 per day per student. This isn't enough to provide the nutrition that 30 million children need for good health, academic performance and long-term wellness. The food served to them is processed, stripped of nutrients, and unappealing, rarely fresh or tasty. It's time to give kids real food—for the sake of their physical and mental health, for the sake of our health care system and for the sake of our environment.

The Child Nutrition Act, meant to ensure the nutritional status of America's school children, is up for reauthorization this September in our nation's Capitol. This law, revisited every five years, determines what our schools are able to purchase, prepare, serve and promote for school meals. So this is the perfect time to turn our attention towards the health and well-being of our nation's youth.

It's easy to think that we're powerless when faced with the daunting task of invoking change on such a massive system full of bureaucracy. But Slow Food USA has made it quick and easy for all of us to have a voice by organizing a national "Time for Lunch" campaign. Visit their website, which has a petition that only takes seconds to sign. It offers guidance if you'd also like to send an email or letter to your legislators (if you don't know yours, there is a search feature). Be sure to forward the Time for Lunch site to friends and family and post it to Facebook and Twitter to help spread the word.

Another way to get involved is to attend an Eat-In on Labor Day, Sept. 7. This is basically a potluck picnic for a cause. To find out where you can attend one of the 230 Eat-Ins already planned nationwide, click on your city on this map.

If you want to hold your own Eat-In, you can incorporate it into your normal Labor Day plans. It can be in your backyard, at your block party, on the school lawn, in a public park, or on a farm—anywhere you want. For an organizer tool-kit go to Organize an Eat-In. Be sure to take pictures of your party and email them to Slow Food USA and your local Slow Food convivium (for Southeast Wisconsin it's www.slowfoodwise.org. They will post them on their websites as another way of showing the support that is behind this movement.

I don't have children so in order to confirm the graveness of the situation for myself, I asked my friends and family what their children's lunches are like. Their reports were the same. There is very little resemblance to anything natural, nutritious, fresh or wholesome. Therefore, they send their kids to school with a packed lunch from home. Unfortunately, not all children have the luxury of this option.

With very little time and effort your participation could make a difference for generations to come.

Milwaukee area residents: at the time of this posting there are Eat-Ins being organized in Shorewood, Mequon, Bay View and Glendale. Stay tuned to the Slow Food WiSe (Wisconsin Southeast) (www.slowfoodwise.org) calendar for more details.

((Photo courtesy ProfDEH))