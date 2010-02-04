Tips for a Green, “Buy Local” Super Bowl Party

×

Want to have a guilt-free Super Bowl party? Try these tips:

Stock up on local beer. We're lucky to live in Milwaukee where there's no shortage on selection.



Take advantage of another local specialty: cheese and dairy. About 95% of the most popular football party snacks seem to involve some sort of cheese, cream, sour cream.... there's quesadillas, taco dip, cheese balls, potato skins, veggie dip, ranch dip, cheese and crackers, nachos, chilithe list goes on. So use your party as an excuse to explore all of the yummy varieties we have at our fingertips.

Why stop at the cheese and beer? Try to make your menu as local and organic as possible. It takes a little bit of the guilt out of the gluttony ;)

With the extra body heat being generated by cheering football fanatics, go ahead and turn the heat down a few notches. (Have sweatshirts on hand for the cold couch potatoes.)

Instead of paper towels and napkins, have a stack of re-usable dishcloths, cloth napkins or even washcloths on hand.

Use real dishes. Plastic and Styrofoam are environmental disasters. An item that is only used for about an hour ends up in a landfill for hundreds of years. If you must use disposables, look for biodegradable sugarcane plates and potato starch utensils at stores such as Outpost Natural Foods and Whole Foods.

Provide clearly marked garbage bins for recycling all those beer bottles and cans.

Send out paperless football-themed e-vites. If you don't need invitations, then you can still use the sites to help you with the party planning. Check out www.mypunchbowl.com, www.pingg.com, or www.evite.com.

Photo credit: S Manly

