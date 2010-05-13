Tips for an Organic, Low-Maintenance and Low-Cost Lawn and Garden

Many people hear the word organic and automatically think, "How much more is this going to cost me?" But in the case of gardening, the opposite is true. With a little strategic planning and less intrusion, you can have a healthy, natural, chemical-free yard with less maintenance and money. Here's how:
Planting Strategies:
- Grow native plants: They thrive in familiar soil and weather conditions therefore requiring less attention and watering; they also attract birds that keep bugs at bay and bees and butterflies that help pollinate.
- Location, location, location: Planting grass and plants in a location that will provide proper conditions greatly reduces maintenance, water use, disease and pests.
- Employ an integrated pest management system: Choose plants that attract beneficial bugs such as spiders, bees and beetles that feed on the bad bugs that kill your plants.
- Create an edible landscape of fruit trees, berry bushes, vegetables and herbs: Planting your own food is healthy and saves money on groceries.
- Grow multipurpose plants: They create harmony, diversity and give you more bang for your buck.
- Accept non-invited plants: Just because you didn't plant it, doesn't mean you should pull it. Many beneficial weeds are edible and/or medicinal and provide shelter and food for garden-friendly insects.
Maintenance:
- Stop killing bugs: As mentioned above, predatory bugs play a critical role in the health and maintenance of your yard.
- Water at night or use drip/soaker hoses, especially during hot spells: This reduces evaporation, which means the plants get more water and you aren't throwing money down the drain.
- Cut your lawn less often: Longer grass needs less water and food.
- Use a push/reel mower instead of gas-powered: Keeps emissions out of the air and doesn't cost anything to operate.
- Wear aerator sandals: Pins on the soles poke holes helping water and nutrients reach grass roots.
- Skip the raking: Lawn clippings and fallen leaves contain nitrogen and soil conditioners.
- Get to work: For invasive weeds that are not beneficial, the best removal method is good ol' fashioned handpicking.
- Compost: The secret to healthy plants is healthy soil, and nothing feeds soil better than compost; healthy soil also requires less watering.
- Use organic fertilizers sparingly: Never resort to chemical fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides. They're expensive, poisonous to all living things, and strip the natural balance of the soil which will create long-term challenges and a vicious cycle of wasted money. (To drive this point home, here is a recent NY Times piece revealing the evolution of Round-Up-resistant weeds.)
Plant the right things in the right place and you'll cut back on chemicals, maintenance, time and expense. Before you know it you'll have created a natural balance between plants, birds, animals, insects and humans and all you'll need to do is sit back, engage all your senses, and enjoy.
PHOTO CREDIT: Alvesgaspar