minimization of transportation impacts

protection of local and global resources

the spread of cross-cultural awareness

pollution reduction

support of conservation efforts

reduction of waste via recycling and composting systems

support and protection of fragile habitats

reduction of energy and water usage

support of local economies via the use of local materials, goods and services

the use of carbon offsets

Traditional ways of traveling are no doubt hard on the environment, but yet ironically enough it can be counterproductive to just stay home. Why? Because people are more likely to protect the planet and be more compassionate if they see what’s out there first hand. We can watch every episode of “Planet Earth” in awe, but still, television can’t translate the magic of witnessing nature with all five senses engaged or the enlightenment that comes from meeting new people face to face.Fortunately, enough people with both wanderlust and environmental concerns exist, creating and supporting the ever-increasing ecotourism industry. Protecting the planet while also enriching lives and having fun is now within everyone’s reach.Here are just some of the benefits that ecotourism has to offer:



No matter what your travel style is; sports, spas, sailing, or sunning, there is a sustainable alternative out there for you. Green travel certifications, such as Green Globe, Sustainable Travel International and Travel Green Wisconsin, can help you zero in on those that are legitimately green and avoid those that are just green-washing.



To get an idea of what’s out there I’ve plucked out a cross-section of very cool eco-accommodations and adventures. Their websites offer a plethora of information and inspiration. Enjoy!





But you don't need to go far to travel green. Here are some great Wisconsin getaways for the environmentally conscious traveler:

Arbor House—An Environmental Inn: Arbor House’s mission is to provide the art of hospitality within a model for urban ecology. From the construction and surroundings to the fabrics and food, this Madison B&B is green to the core.



Evensong Spa: Evensong is the newest addition to the Heidel House Resort in Green Lake, where employees are constantly generating green ideas, sharing them, and helping to implement them. A travel green committee meets monthly to increase efforts to become even more green.



The Washington Hotel & Culinary School: Located in a restored historic building in Door County, The Washington Hotel “embraces sustainable living in the preparation of food, the provision of lodging and the selection of locally made handcrafts used in the hotel, restaurant, and gift shop.”



PHOTO: Sauna at the Arbor House in Madison

