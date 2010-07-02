Fortunately, enough people with both wanderlust and environmental concerns exist, creating and supporting the ever-increasing ecotourism industry. Protecting the planet while also enriching lives and having fun is now within everyone’s reach.
Here are just some of the benefits that ecotourism has to offer:
- minimization of transportation impacts
- protection of local and global resources
- the spread of cross-cultural awareness
- pollution reduction
- support of conservation efforts
- reduction of waste via recycling and composting systems
- support and protection of fragile habitats
- reduction of energy and water usage
- support of local economies via the use of local materials, goods and services
- the use of carbon offsets
No matter what your travel style is; sports, spas, sailing, or sunning, there is a sustainable alternative out there for you. Green travel certifications, such as Green Globe, Sustainable Travel International and Travel Green Wisconsin, can help you zero in on those that are legitimately green and avoid those that are just green-washing.
To get an idea of what’s out there I’ve plucked out a cross-section of very cool eco-accommodations and adventures. Their websites offer a plethora of information and inspiration. Enjoy!
Kimpton Hotels: With locations throughout the U.S., Kimpton has gone so far as to create its own EarthCare program. The mission is "To support a sustainable world by using non-intrusive, high quality, eco-friendly products and services." Kimpton also has programs for charities, women and pets, just to name a few.
The Willard Intercontinental, Washington, D.C.: Awarded the International Hotel & Restaurant Association's Environmental Award for Sustainability, the Willard has embarked on a Sustainability program comprised of numerous sustainable projects designed for a luxurious urban hospitality experience in harmony with social and ecological consciousness.
Country Walkers: Guided or self-guided walking tours (an inherently low-impact travel method) are provided worldwide with a commitment to responsible tourism. “Best sustainability practices” are implemented along with the support of local initiatives and programs. (See "Longest Distances Ever Walked" infographic courtesy of Ollie Smith)
Jean-Michel Cousteau Fiji Islands Resort: The resort has won numerous awards for culturally sensitive and eco-friendly tourism. It even has a resident marine biologist on staff. Its three sister hotels, Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, Cavallo Point in San Francisco and Sea Ranch Lodge in Mendocino are green certified as well.
Camp Jabulani Safari Lodge: Originally a reserve for orphaned elephants, Camp Jabulani is now a conservation center where a portion of funds goes towards the support of endangered species. The employment of locals helps decrease poaching.
Adventure Life: Small group tours in Latin America and Antarctica that have a positive impact on the local culture and environment, as well as fostering better understanding between travelers and local hosts. Adventure Life works with the nonprofit group, Rainforest Alliance, on its Best Management Practices in Sustainable Tourism Program.
Linblad Expeditions: An expedition company partnered with National Geographic which means you can team up with experts and observe, or even assist, scientists as they study a region's fauna, climate and geology.
Mountain Travel Sobek: Known for leading small groups through high-altitude experiences, all trips and internal operations use low-energy lighting, paper recycling and composting, as well as offsets of other administrative carbon emissions through Sustainable Travel International. They try to have as little negative impact on destinations as possible, while respecting local cultures and promoting meaningful cross-cultural exchange. Several “giving back” experiences are also offered.
Ora Ora Resort Eco Spa in New Zealand: Surrounded by the Kerikeri Nature Reserve and overlooking the harbor, Ora Ora serves gourmet organic food from the on-site garden and and local farms. Waste is recycled and eco-friendly cleaning products are used. Rainwater is collected and reused, and scraps are composted. The grounds are cared for with biodynamic principles.
But you don't need to go far to travel green. Here are some great Wisconsin getaways for the environmentally conscious traveler:
Arbor House—An Environmental Inn: Arbor House’s mission is to provide the art of hospitality within a model for urban ecology. From the construction and surroundings to the fabrics and food, this Madison B&B is green to the core.
Evensong Spa: Evensong is the newest addition to the Heidel House Resort in Green Lake, where employees are constantly generating green ideas, sharing them, and helping to implement them. A travel green committee meets monthly to increase efforts to become even more green.
The Washington Hotel & Culinary School: Located in a restored historic building in Door County, The Washington Hotel “embraces sustainable living in the preparation of food, the provision of lodging and the selection of locally made handcrafts used in the hotel, restaurant, and gift shop.”
PHOTO: Sauna at the Arbor House in Madison