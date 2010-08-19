Upcoming Events for Local Foodies

The number of foodie events scheduled throughout August and September are a pretty good indication that the “eat local” message has hit home. To add an exclamation point to the end, Farm Aid has chosen Milwaukee for their 25th anniversary concert and food festival on Oct. 2.

Most know by now that the “eat local” goal is to support local farmers, producers and economy while reducing the impact on the environment with minimized food transportation and packaging.

But for many, it is still a mystery as to how to put this into action. Thus the numerous support systems popping up to help connect consumers with sources in their neighborhoods. Whether you just want healthier food on the table for your children or have high locavore aspirations, head out to any combination of these events where knowledgeable foodies will be happy to share information and guide you in the right direction.

August 21: Eat Local Challenge Resource Fair

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Urban Ecology Center

1500 Park Place, Milwaukee

Free

Find out all you need to know about the Eat Local Challenge, including restaurants that serve local food, a menu and recipe booklet, tips for eating locally all year long, a cooking demonstration, and more. Visit: EatLocalMilwaukee.org for more information.

August 26: Slow FoodSlow Social

5-7 p.m.

Meritage, 5921 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee

Monthly gathering of Slow Foodies at a local restaurant, bar or cafe to socialize and get to know one anotherand to support the local food industry. Drink and appetizer specials. RSVPs to kwills@slowfoodwise.org are appreciated, but not required. Non-members are welcome.

September 1: Eat Local Challenge Kick-off

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westown Farmers Market

Zeidler Union Square (on Michigan between Third and Fourth Streets)

Free

For two weeks members of communities will challenge themselves to eat as locally as possible. It is a self-monitoring challenge but you can make it more fun by inviting your friends and family to do it, too. Cook and shop together, support your local stores and restaurants and get familiar with the farms in your area. (Attend the Resource Fair on Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Urban Ecology Center.)

September 8: Friends of Real Food Potluck

6-8:30 p.m.

Urban Ecology Center

1500 Park Place, Milwaukee

Free, bring a dish to share

Social gathering and potluck.

September 9:“Know your Farmer, Love your Food”a glimpse into the Slow Food Movement

6:30-8 p.m.

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners (Whitnall Park)

$10 Boerner Botanical Garden members / $15 non-members

This class, by Slow Food Wise leader Robert Stockinger, will discuss how the international Slow Food movement ushers us back to the gratifying pleasures of food and how food can support our families, communities and schools. We will discuss good, clean and fair food and the "Eat Local Challenge." Learn the benefits of locally produced food and where to get it.

September 11: Fondy Food Market’s Local Food Festival

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fondy Food Market

2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee

Free

A fun-filled day celebrating local food and the farmers who produced it.

September 12: Braise RSA’s Tour de Farms

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Random Lake, WI

$75

Combine bike riding, touring local farms and great local food and you get “Tour de Farms.”

September 23: Slow FoodSlow Social

5-7 p.m.

Honeypie Café

2643 S Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

September 25: The Art of Food

6-9 p.m.

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W Brown Deer Road, River Hills

$50 Slow Food members / $65 non-members

This evening reception will combine wine, world music, art and fine hors d'oeuvres featuring foods sourced from local farmers and producersall in the beautiful surroundings of the sculpture gardens. Proceeds will help support local food projects, biodiversity and this year’s Terra Madre delegates.

October 2: Farm Aid 2010

Miller Park Stadium

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $97.50

Dave Matthews, Neil Young, Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp will be headlining this 25th anniversary music and food festival. In addition to great music, the “Homegrown Village” will provide concertgoers with festive, interactive, and educational exhibits exploring what it takes to produce the good food we all need, new models of agriculture, do-it-yourself culture and urban homesteading.

If you are unable to make it to these events but still want access to some information, “La Vida Locavore” lists some helpful Milwaukee “eat local” online resources.