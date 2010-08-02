Use Less Air Conditioning with these Tips

×

Eat cold foods (watermelon is a great one) to help lower your internal temperature. It also keeps you from using the stove and oven, which obviously create heat. If you have to cook, be sure to turn on the range fan to vent the hot air and humidity out.

Incandescent light bulbs put out a lot of heat, and use a lot of energy. Replace them with Energy Star-rated bulbs, LED’s or compact fluorescents.

Keep the humidity down by doing your laundry, cooking and showering in the morning or at night.

Close the windows on hot days and open them at night (if the air outside is cooler).

Do some strategic planting. Plant trees that provide shade over concreted areas that absorb and emit heat, such as driveways, patios and paths. Plant deciduous trees on the east, south and west sides of your home. The leaves will shade your house in summer while in winter the bare branches won’t block the sun. If you have an A/C unit, plant trees or shrubs to provide shade for it. A unit operating in the shade uses less electricity.

Keep the heat out by closing drapes and blinds, particularly on windows where the sun beats in. Another option is to place large plants in front of sunny windows to block and absorb the heat. Awnings can also do the trick.

Install blinds and drapes that are white on the outside, which will reflect the sun rather than absorb it.

Ceiling fans (Energy Star rated) are a great investment. They make a room feel up to seven degrees cooler and cost very little to run. (They don’t lower the temperature of a room so remember to turn them off when you’re not around.) If you just have free-standing fans, have a spray bottle of water on hand to spritz your face. The combination of the breeze and evaporation works wonders.

Shut off any electronics that emit heat while not in use.

Keep in mind that cold water is super effective at lowering your body temperature. Apply ice cubes to your wrists for a quick fix or take a cold shower.

If you do use A/C, keep heat-generating objects such as televisions and lamps away from the thermostat. The heat they produce will trick it into thinking the house is warmer than it is, causing it to run longer than it needs to.

Insulate your attic to stop cool air from escaping. You might even qualify for a tax credit.

If you have a flat roof, reduce the amount of heat being absorbed by painting it white or installing a green roof.



Everyone I talk to says they’ve had to crank up their air conditioner this summer more than ever before. Understandable, but there’s a Catch-22: Burning fossil fuels to cool our homes is contributing towards hotter weather. It’s also contributing toward higher energy bills.But don’t despair. There are many ways to cool down, minimize your home’s heat absorption and remove heat build-up, and in turn reduce the use of A/C. Some you are surely already aware of while others you might not have thought of before. Some are quick fixes and others take a bit more work. But hey, if global warming continues, this heat could be the new normal for a while. So we might as well do what we can now to insulate ourselves from it, while minimizing our contribution toward it.Try these tips:Whether you care about the environment or your pocketbook, incorporating these will have a positive impact on both.