For Valentine’s Day: Love Yourself, Love Each Other, Love the Planet

“Bright faith” is a term used by Buddhists. “It’s the Holy wow, I'm standing at the beginning of something that is so insanely ripe with potential that I wanna get naked and roll all over it right now, while singing rock opera...kind of faith. It makes you grin and do uncharacteristically impulsive and obsessive things. It is a state of love-filled delight in possibilities and eager joy at the prospect of actualizing them. Bright faith goes beyond merely claiming that possibility for oneself, to immersing oneself in it. With bright faith, we are lifted out of our normal sense of insignificance, thrilled as we no longer feel lost and alone. It is essential to falling in lovewith people, with causes and with your own unfolding self. Bright faith can be unnerving, slightly embarrassing, and awkward. We are trained to resist it, and we do so at the cost of innovation and the passion we crave.”Danielle Laporte



"I have loved to the point of madness / That which is called madness / That which to me / Is the only sensible way to love."Francoise Sagan



"Love is the only sane and satisfactory answer to the problem of human existence."Erich Fromm



"You come to love not by finding the perfect person, but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly."Sam Keen



"There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness."Nietzsche



"The most desired gift of love is not diamonds or roses or chocolate. It is focused attention."Richard Warren



"What will survive of us is love."Philip Larkin



"And in the end, the love you take / Is equal to the love you make."John Lennon and Paul McCartney



"Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along."Rumi



"We never know we are beings till we love. And then it is we know the powers and potentialities of human existence."Jean Toomer



"The question of love is one that cannot be evaded. Whether or not you claim to be interested in it, from the moment you are alive you are bound to be concerned with love, because love is not just something that happens to you: It is a certain special way of being alive. Love is, in fact, an intensification of life, a completeness, a fullness, a wholeness of life."Thomas Merton



This year, rather than putting a damper on romance by reviewing all the evils of pesticide-ridden roses, toxic candles, and unfair-trade chocolates, I’d like to pass along some words of wisdom as inspiration to find your bliss.What does this have to do with the environment? My rationale is that when we love and respect ourselves and each other, when we're smitten with someone, when we're feeling euphoric, we’re less likely to go to the drive-thru and throw the garbage out the window. Love and littering seem to be mutually exclusive. I’m not sure if there’s a scientific study that confirms this correlation, but it seems like a logical conclusion to me.So without further ado, here are some words to ponder upon this Valentines’ Day:Love yourself, love each other, love the planet. Happy Valentine’s Day!