Welcome to the Green Life

×
Hello everyone and welcome to my new blog, Green Life!
It's now pretty clear that being eco-friendly, going green and caring about global warming and sustainability are not passing fads. Perhaps the terms seem trendy and overused, but regardless of what we call the movement, most agree that it's time to put our earth, and ourselves, back into balance.
We can drive ourselves crazy analyzing the impact of every move we (and others) make. But the Green Life is not about perfectionism, guilt, or judgment. It's about doing whatever we can given the limitations of our individual lifestyles. What you are able to do will be different than what your neighbor can do. That's fine. We just have to remember that every little bit helps.
But where to start? What to do? Sorting through and applying all the green information coming at us can be confusing and time-consuming. But it doesn't have to be. I'll sift through it, break it down, and present the information in more manageable and accessible segments. Each week I will offer tips, resources, products, and news on a wide range of topics such as food, fashion, travel, pets, events, energy, holidays, home renovationsand more. My goal is to make living a green life a little less cumbersome and a lot more fun!
Here's to working together in an effort to improve the health of our planet, our families, and ourselves!
A good way to start living the green lifeor to recommit to itis by participating in Earth Day activities. This internationally celebrated dayApril 22was founded by our very own Sen. Gaylord Nelson to recognize the importance of taking care of the Earth. It seems appropriate to kick the Green Life blog off with a list of celebrations throughout the city. For more listings see the Daily Dose.
Earth Day Festival at Riverside Park
Annual festival featuring music, rock climbing, nature walks, crafts, carriage rides, games, food, resource booths and more. Featured entertainment is a Korean Traditional Drum Group.
When: noon - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18
Where: Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Pl.
How much: Free, donations appreciated
Contact: 414.964.8505
Earth Day for Afternoon Nappers
An Earth Day Festival program for the young ones! Enjoy a puppet show, craft and outdoor activities.
When: 10:30 a.m. - noon, Saturday, April 18
Where: Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Pl.
How much: Free, donations appreciated
Contact: 414.964.8505 - register by April 17
22nd Annual Earth Poets & Musicians Festival
An evening of poetry and song.
7 p.m. Family-oriented/interactive poetry and music with children.
8 pm. Concert, featuring Jahmes Tony Finlayson, Louisa Loveridge Gallas, Holly Haebig, Jeff Poniewaz, Suzanne Rosenblatt, Harvey Taylor, and special guest, the fabulous Claudia Schmidt.
When: Friday, April 24
Where: Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Pl.
How much: $5, $10 per family
Contact: 414.964.8505
Good Harvest Market
Plant potting for kids and a scavenger hunt. Favorite vendors will share their goodies.
When: 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 25
Where: 346 N. Broadway
How much: Free
Contact: 414.727.3560
St. Sebastian Scrap Metal Drive
Recycle old scrap metal and help St. Sebastian school programs. Recyclable items include almost anything that has metal in it from computers and window weights to old car batteries and home appliances. Action Metals will be on hand to help recycle and properly dispose of all the materials. Items that will not be accepted include: hazardous, medical or chemical waste, printers or monitors.
When: 9 a.m. - noon, Saturday, April 25
Where: St. Sebastian School, 1747 N 54th St. Drive will be held on playground at 55th Street and Washington Boulevard.
How much: Free
Contact: 414.442.4232
In Celebration of Trees
Boerner Botanical Gardens has a wide range of events planned for the entire family.
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25
Where: 5879 S. 92 St., Hales Corners
How much: $1
Contact: 414.425.8550
Earth Day Festival at Washington Park
Annual festival with music, canoeing, nature walks, crafts, games, food, resource booths and more. Begin your day by helping clean the neighborhood at 11 a.m.
When: noon - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25
Where: Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park, 1859 N. 40th Street
How much: Free, donations appreciated
Contact: 414.964.8505
Milwaukee Public Market
The market would like to promote Earth Day and "going green" beyond April with this special exhibition being held on the 2nd floor.
When: 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9
Where: Milwaukee Public Market - 400 N. Water Steet
How much: Free
Contact: 414.336.1111
Party for the Planet
Learn about taking care of planet Earth at the Milwaukee County Zoo, featuring exhibits and habitats highlighting the importance of conservation. Learn ways you can lessen your impact on the Earth and protect our endangered species.
When: Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17
Where: Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 West Blue Mound Rd.
How much: $11.25 adults, $10.25 senior, $8.25 children
Contact: 414.256.5466
It's now pretty clear that being eco-friendly, going green and caring about global warming and sustainability are not passing fads. Perhaps the terms seem trendy and overused, but regardless of what we call the movement, most agree that it's time to put our earth, and ourselves, back into balance.
We can drive ourselves crazy analyzing the impact of every move we (and others) make. But the Green Life is not about perfectionism, guilt, or judgment. It's about doing whatever we can given the limitations of our individual lifestyles. What you are able to do will be different than what your neighbor can do. That's fine. We just have to remember that every little bit helps.
But where to start? What to do? Sorting through and applying all the green information coming at us can be confusing and time-consuming. But it doesn't have to be. I'll sift through it, break it down, and present the information in more manageable and accessible segments. Each week I will offer tips, resources, products, and news on a wide range of topics such as food, fashion, travel, pets, events, energy, holidays, home renovationsand more. My goal is to make living a green life a little less cumbersome and a lot more fun!
Here's to working together in an effort to improve the health of our planet, our families, and ourselves!
A good way to start living the green lifeor to recommit to itis by participating in Earth Day activities. This internationally celebrated dayApril 22was founded by our very own Sen. Gaylord Nelson to recognize the importance of taking care of the Earth. It seems appropriate to kick the Green Life blog off with a list of celebrations throughout the city. For more listings see the Daily Dose.
Earth Day Festival at Riverside Park
Annual festival featuring music, rock climbing, nature walks, crafts, carriage rides, games, food, resource booths and more. Featured entertainment is a Korean Traditional Drum Group.
When: noon - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18
Where: Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Pl.
How much: Free, donations appreciated
Contact: 414.964.8505
Earth Day for Afternoon Nappers
An Earth Day Festival program for the young ones! Enjoy a puppet show, craft and outdoor activities.
When: 10:30 a.m. - noon, Saturday, April 18
Where: Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Pl.
How much: Free, donations appreciated
Contact: 414.964.8505 - register by April 17
22nd Annual Earth Poets & Musicians Festival
An evening of poetry and song.
7 p.m. Family-oriented/interactive poetry and music with children.
8 pm. Concert, featuring Jahmes Tony Finlayson, Louisa Loveridge Gallas, Holly Haebig, Jeff Poniewaz, Suzanne Rosenblatt, Harvey Taylor, and special guest, the fabulous Claudia Schmidt.
When: Friday, April 24
Where: Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Pl.
How much: $5, $10 per family
Contact: 414.964.8505
Good Harvest Market
Plant potting for kids and a scavenger hunt. Favorite vendors will share their goodies.
When: 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 25
Where: 346 N. Broadway
How much: Free
Contact: 414.727.3560
St. Sebastian Scrap Metal Drive
Recycle old scrap metal and help St. Sebastian school programs. Recyclable items include almost anything that has metal in it from computers and window weights to old car batteries and home appliances. Action Metals will be on hand to help recycle and properly dispose of all the materials. Items that will not be accepted include: hazardous, medical or chemical waste, printers or monitors.
When: 9 a.m. - noon, Saturday, April 25
Where: St. Sebastian School, 1747 N 54th St. Drive will be held on playground at 55th Street and Washington Boulevard.
How much: Free
Contact: 414.442.4232
In Celebration of Trees
Boerner Botanical Gardens has a wide range of events planned for the entire family.
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25
Where: 5879 S. 92 St., Hales Corners
How much: $1
Contact: 414.425.8550
Earth Day Festival at Washington Park
Annual festival with music, canoeing, nature walks, crafts, games, food, resource booths and more. Begin your day by helping clean the neighborhood at 11 a.m.
When: noon - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25
Where: Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park, 1859 N. 40th Street
How much: Free, donations appreciated
Contact: 414.964.8505
Milwaukee Public Market
The market would like to promote Earth Day and "going green" beyond April with this special exhibition being held on the 2nd floor.
When: 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9
Where: Milwaukee Public Market - 400 N. Water Steet
How much: Free
Contact: 414.336.1111
Party for the Planet
Learn about taking care of planet Earth at the Milwaukee County Zoo, featuring exhibits and habitats highlighting the importance of conservation. Learn ways you can lessen your impact on the Earth and protect our endangered species.
When: Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17
Where: Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 West Blue Mound Rd.
How much: $11.25 adults, $10.25 senior, $8.25 children
Contact: 414.256.5466