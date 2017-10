Welcome to the Green Life

×

Hello everyone and welcome to my new blog, Green Life!It's now pretty clear that being eco-friendly, going green and caring about global warming and sustainability are not passing fads. Perhaps the terms seem trendy and overused, but regardless of what we call the movement, most agree that it's time to put our earth, and ourselves, back into balance.We can drive ourselves crazy analyzing the impact of every move we (and others) make. But the Green Life is not about perfectionism, guilt, or judgment. It's about doing whatever we can given the limitations of our individual lifestyles. What you are able to do will be different than what your neighbor can do. That's fine. We just have to remember that every little bit helps.But where to start? What to do? Sorting through and applying all the green information coming at us can be confusing and time-consuming. But it doesn't have to be. I'll sift through it, break it down, and present the information in more manageable and accessible segments. Each week I will offer tips, resources, products, and news on a wide range of topics such as food, fashion, travel, pets, events, energy, holidays, home renovations—and more. My goal is to make living a green life a little less cumbersome and a lot more fun!Here's to working together in an effort to improve the health of our planet, our families, and ourselves!A good way to start living the green life—or to recommit to it—is by participating in Earth Day activities. This internationally celebrated day—April 22—was founded by our very own Sen. Gaylord Nelson to recognize the importance of taking care of the Earth. It seems appropriate to kick the Green Life blog off with a list of celebrations throughout the city. For more listings see the Daily Dose Annual festival featuring music, rock climbing, nature walks, crafts, carriage rides, games, food, resource booths and more. Featured entertainment is a Korean Traditional Drum Group.When: noon - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18Where: Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Pl.How much: Free, donations appreciatedContact: 414.964.8505An Earth Day Festival program for the young ones! Enjoy a puppet show, craft and outdoor activities.When: 10:30 a.m. - noon, Saturday, April 18Where: Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Pl.How much: Free, donations appreciatedContact: 414.964.8505 - register by April 17An evening of poetry and song.7 p.m. — Family-oriented/interactive poetry and music with children.8 pm. — Concert, featuring Jahmes Tony Finlayson, Louisa Loveridge Gallas, Holly Haebig, Jeff Poniewaz, Suzanne Rosenblatt, Harvey Taylor, and special guest, the fabulous Claudia Schmidt.When: Friday, April 24Where: Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Pl.How much: $5, $10 per familyContact: 414.964.8505Plant potting for kids and a scavenger hunt. Favorite vendors will share their goodies.When: 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 25Where: 346 N. BroadwayHow much: FreeContact: 414.727.3560Recycle old scrap metal and help St. Sebastian school programs. Recyclable items include almost anything that has metal in it – from computers and window weights to old car batteries and home appliances. Action Metals will be on hand to help recycle and properly dispose of all the materials. Items that will not be accepted include: hazardous, medical or chemical waste, printers or monitors.When: 9 a.m. - noon, Saturday, April 25Where: St. Sebastian School, 1747 N 54th St. Drive will be held on playground at 55th Street and Washington Boulevard.How much: FreeContact: 414.442.4232Boerner Botanical Gardens has a wide range of events planned for the entire family.When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25Where: 5879 S. 92 St., Hales CornersHow much: $1Contact: 414.425.8550Annual festival with music, canoeing, nature walks, crafts, games, food, resource booths and more. Begin your day by helping clean the neighborhood at 11 a.m.When: noon - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25Where: Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park, 1859 N. 40th StreetHow much: Free, donations appreciatedContact: 414.964.8505The market would like to promote Earth Day and "going green" beyond April with this special exhibition being held on the 2nd floor.When: 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9Where: Milwaukee Public Market - 400 N. Water SteetHow much: FreeContact: 414.336.1111Learn about taking care of planet Earth at the Milwaukee County Zoo, featuring exhibits and habitats highlighting the importance of conservation. Learn ways you can lessen your impact on the Earth and protect our endangered species.When: Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17Where: Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 West Blue Mound Rd.How much: $11.25 adults, $10.25 senior, $8.25 childrenContact: 414.256.5466