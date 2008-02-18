Why I went on Zoloft

There are so many items in the press that slam antidepressants. Is it a bunch of sensationalism, or is there really a danger associated with taking antidepressants?

http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2008/1/3/antidepressants-and-violence.aspx

Above is a link to a youtube clip that provides more of sensationalism AND truth. In addition to this video, I'll tell you about my experiences with Zoloft, both good and bad, and how I ultimately weaned myself off the drug by addressing the root cause of my depression.

As I always mention, I am not a healthcare professional. I'm a mom who used to feel lousy 24/7. I know I'm not alone in this, so I blog to share what works for me. I have switched to 95% holistic treatments for myself and my children.

To Zoloft or not to Zoloft?

I was always down for as long as I can remember. I always thought "If I get this job, if I find a guy, if I buy a house, blah blah," then I'd be happy. I never took anything for my depression. Then in 2002, I looked at my life and realized I had everything on my wish list. I also realized I was still depressed. I had a job I was supposed to love, a great husband and a young son. A great house in a wonderful community, the list goes on. I told myself I had to get a grip, because I had everything I wanted.

Then I had a miscarriage. A couple months later, severely depressed, I went to my OBGyn who put me on Zoloft. He said "if you feel better, then that was your problem." Not necessarily scientific, but I had to get over the severe disappointment I was feeling every month when I'd find out I was not yet pregnant.

The Zoloft "worked." It took the edge off my depression. It did not take away joy, I was not a robot, I just felt I could be me without the severe dips. I got pregnant (not due to Zoloft) and had a healthy baby girl. I thought I could try to get off the Zoloft since I wasn't depressed anymore. I found out that wasn't possible. Even cutting back slightly, I would feel my rage building. I felt so much worse just cutting back than I did before I took the drug in the first place. I also felt dangerous. I was stuck on the drug.

Before I was stuck, I praised Zoloft to my mother who had been depressed her entire adult life, and fell into a pit of despair when my sister died in 1999. She went on it, is still depressed, but the edge is gone. I also suggested to my husband that he take it, and his mood improved significantly. There did not seem to be any adverse effects until anyone tried to come off of it - until the generic version was released, that is.

My mom was the first to fill the generic Zoloft prescription. She started having vivid nightmares and insomnia. She started acting "like a crazy person" according to my dad. He was actually a little nervous that my mom was going to hurt him (my dad doesn't usually worry about anything). Her doctor wrote her a prescription for the original Zoloft and she went back to herself on Zoloft.

It was a good thing Mom mentioned this info to us. When my husband filled his prescription for the generic, he had the same side effects. He was raging around the house and I had to keep the kids away from him. I told him he had to get his MD to sign off on the original Zoloft. It was evident to us that generics are NOT the same as the original product. As in my mother's case, my husband went back to "normal" upon resuming the name brand Zoloft. His insomnia, rage and nightmares went away.

I did not fill a prescription for the generic because I was off Zoloft by the time the generic was introduced. My next blog will be about how I got off Zoloft safely. I've got to run right now...