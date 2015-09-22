Art, Anger, Passion and Purpose

Milwaukee’s LGBT community has always been full of passion, purpose and art admirers. Now everyone can share in the fun. Check out the weekly happenings and see for yourself. Until then, let’s read a letter from a reader a little angry with her lady love.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m lucky enough to have recently married the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with. My wife and I came out later in life, when our children where all in college. We met, fell in love and are newly married.

Recently, I discovered my wife has been sending money to her adult daughter. Lots of money. Lots of our money. Money for rent, car and phone payments, food, a speeding ticket and other things. I confronted her and she said it won’t happen again, but I feel I can’t trust her. I’m furious this was done behind my back. How can I forgive and forget?

—Lazy Susan

Dear Susie,

Forgiving but not forgetting is like burying a knife while leaving the handle sticking out. Well, honey, bury that knife once and for all…and not in your wife’s back.

Your wife sending money to her daughter is a tiny, little, itty-bitty part of your huge gigantic overall marriage. The next time you feel resentment, think of all the things you love about your wife. Focus on the positive and move forward.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 24: Business Equality Luncheon at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): Join the Cream City Foundation and celebrate Wisconsin’s LGBT inclusive workplaces. Open to the public, this impressive afternoon (11:15 a.m to 1:30 p.m.) features keynote speaker Brian J. King, global officer at Marriott Corp. Tickets start at $75 and can be reserved by visiting 2015businesslunch.eventbrite.com. While at the lovely luncheon, stop by the Shepherd Express table and say “Hi!”

Sept. 24: MKE Film Festival Opening Night Party at Kenilworth Square East (1925 E. Kenilworth Place): Swing by the UW-Milwaukee Union and enjoy a three-story soiree during this kooky kickoff for a Milwaukee institution—the film fest! Two DJs, food, performances by glam rockers and cash bars keep the 9-11 p.m. party hopping. Tickets start at $15 (or $13 for Milwaukee Film members). See mkefilm.org for more, including schedules for the film festival itself.

Sept. 24-26: Milwaukee Fashion Week (various locations): Glam, bam, thank you ma’am! Hit the runway with a three-day fashion fest sure to knock your heels off! Local LGBT icon B.J. Daniels, Milwaukee favorite Lex Allen and Brew Town’s hottest designers honor the best in the city’s fashion scene. Visit milwaukeefashionweek.com for a schedule of runways as well as tickets, which start at $25 per event (advance order).

Sept. 25: Bay View Gallery Night (various locations): It’s time to get your artsy-fartsy on with a trip through Bay View. This installment of the popular BVGN features more than 200 artists among 45 hot spots. Don’t miss LGBT favorite Thom J. Ertl at Hamburger Mary’s as well as a drive-through gallery at The Magnet Factory. For artists and locations, stop by bvgn.org.

Sept. 25: The Pointer Sisters at Northern Lights Theater (1721 W. Canal St.): I’m so excited, and I just can’t hide it because one of the top girl groups of all time brings a bit of ’80s pop magic to Cream City. Join these MTV pioneers for an 8 p.m. concert you won’t forget. Tickets start at $55 and can be reserved by calling the box office at 414-847-7922 or visiting paysbig.com.

Sept. 27: Miss Gay Cream City US of A at LaCage NiteClub (801 S. Second St.): Milwaukee superstar Harmony Breeze hosts this night of glitz and glamour that’s sure to impress seasoned pageant fans and Drag Queen newbies alike. A $6 door charge gets you into the 10 p.m. pageant (doors open at 9 p.m.), where you can watch talented girls trip the lights fantastic and tuck their way toward a $1,500 prize package!

Sept. 28: Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour at United Center (1901 W. Madison St., Chicago): The goddess of all things fabulous hits the Windy City with her latest and greatest. Bitch…she’s Madonna! How can you stay in Milwaukee when you’re so damn close to that amazing woman? You can’t! See unitedcenter.com and get your seat today.

Sept. 29: Banned Book Celebration at Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.): It’s National Banned Books Week so Pubic House Queer Tuesdays, Woodland Pattern Book Center and the ACLU of Wisconsin joined forces to create this 5:30 p.m. party recognizing our right to read. Live readings from banned books, a spirited game of Queer trivia, “censorship-themed” beverages and more make this a happening happy hour.

