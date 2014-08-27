Can’t be an Athlete? Be an Athletic Supporter!

I love the word “support.” I really do. Support groups…support staff…support bras…you name it. It’s one of those words that sounds (and looks) like what it is—people, things or processes that help us sustain, maintain and carry on. In fact, with the right support we can truly spread our wings. (Yes, my lovely readers…you are the wind between my cheeks.)

Whether supporting your best friends or your favorite sports team and whether supporting local restaurants and bars or farmers and craftspeople, there is plenty you can do to back those in your community this week. So get out there and start doing some supporting…or something. I don’t know. Let’s just read a damn letter and get on with it!

Dear Ruthie,

I have a friend. Let’s call her “Jane.” Jane shared with a group of giddy friends that she was beginning the process to adopt a baby. I feigned excitement, but I think this is a huge mistake. Jane is far too selfish, self-centered and unprepared overall to be a parent. I want to tell her of my concerns, but I’m not sure how. Any suggestions?

Thanks,

Concerned Carla

Dear Carla,

I do, indeed, have a suggestion. It’s this…shut the hell up and mind your own beeswax. Let the adoption experts determine if “Jane” is too young, too broke, too unstable, too ill or too anything. It’s not your call. After all, half the people that are popping out kids these days aren’t ready to be parents and they manage to bring up baby just fine. Clearly your gal pal has given this a lot of thought, so if you don’t have anything nice to say zip it, sister, and do your best to show some support. You’ll be glad you did.

COMINGS & GOINGS

August 27: Westown Farmers’ Market at Zeidler Union Square (301 W. Michigan St.): What the what?! A farmers’ market in the middle of the week? It’s true! Get fresh with dozens of vendors at this outdoor market that’s open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Skip the office break room and enjoy lunch in the park as local restaurants have a presence at the market, as do jewelry makers, crafters and more. If you’re lucky, you’ll even catch a bit of live music. If not…oh, well. Come back the next week and shut the hell up.

August 29: “Ruthie’s Three-Girls-Three” Shows at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Join my gal pals Symphony Alexander Love and Nova D’Vine and I as we celebrate the weekend with two silly shows, perfect for Friday night. Catch the craziness at 8 p.m. or stop by for a more adult show at 9:30 p.m. (or stay for both)! Seats go fast for the LOL night, so be sure to call 414-988-9324 for reservations.

August 29-30: Dairyland Classic Softball Tournament: Take me out to the ballgame, honey! The boys and girls from the LGBT Saturday Softball League take on teams from Chicago and other cities in this popular annual tournament. Head out to the fields and support your favorite team by visiting ssblmilwaukee.com. There you’ll find daily game schedules, field locations and more. Next, hit the bars and meet all the friendly softball players visiting our city and show them what a great place Milwaukee is.

August 31: Brewery Series: Boulder Beer at Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.): Like beer? Come sample a few brew-skis with the kids from Colorado’s Boulder Beer! They’re visiting Milwaukee for a neighborly night of beer tasting in Bay View. A $15 cover charge grants you at least five samplings from the guest brewery. The tasting and presentation begin at 4 p.m.

August 31: Dairyland Closing Ceremonies and Show at La Cage (801 S. Second St.): Closing ceremonies for the softball tournament take place at La Cage this year, and culminate in the show of all shows, featuring “The Fashion-ista” Jimmy James. I’ll emcee the 7:30 p.m. festivities before Jimmy uses his incredible vocal talents to impersonate everyone from Madonna, Gaga and Cher to Elvis, Pharrell and Bowie. Like things old school? You’ll adore his take on Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland and others. It’s a night with softball stars and screen sirens alike!

September 2: Coming-Out Discussion Group at LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Come out, come out, wherever you are! While coming out may be far different now than it was years ago (dare, I say decades ago?), it can still be a trying, confusing and scary event for many. Come to this all-ages discussion where overcoming barriers and self-acceptance are only a few of the items on the agenda. The discussion will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Center’s boardroom. See mkelgbt.org for additional information.

Have a question for Ruthie? Email her at DearRuthie@Shepex.com, and don’t miss her wild and whacky cooking show at RuthiesBitchinKitchen.com!