Beat the Heat? No Way!

You just can’t beat summer, can you? I don’t want to hear any crap-ola about summer being nearly over. (“Well, after July Fourth summer is about done.”) I don’t want to hear about how the summer isn’t as hot or sunny as it should be. (“In MY day, you’d sweat so much, you’d have to change your bra two or three times a day!”) And I certainly don’t want to hear how people are looking forward to autumn’s colors. (Really, bitch? You wanna see some bright colors, go buy a goddamn box of crayons!) There’s still plenty of summer to be had and to celebrate.

That said, let’s read a letter from a reader. Okay, okay, it’s an email, not an actual letter. I’m old! Give me a friggin’ break. Let’s read this message nonetheless, and then I have a few city summer hotspots to share with you.

Dear Ruthie,

Summertime and the living is easy, huh? I’m not so sure. My boyfriend hates summer and he’s been nearly impossible to deal with since the end of May. It’s like he has a chemical imbalance. You know how some people get depressed in winter because of not enough sun or whatever? He’s like the opposite. He’s not happy with the sun and gets weird and depressed. Once fall rolls around, he’s back to his old self, but after two years of this crazy behavior, I’m about done. I love summer, so I’m up for any clues on how to help me deal with this behavior.

—Summer Lover

Dear Lover,

There could be a few things going on here, and one of them could be a depression or anxiety issue for your man. I’d suggest he see a doctor and talk about these concerns that only seem to pop up during the warm weather months. A doctor might also be able to explore other areas concerning your guy’s radical reaction to summer. If depression isn’t the diagnosis, then I’d suggest some couple’s therapy to best work through differences in your communication. If none of this works, dump that chump and get yourself a summer stud to rock your beach balls…then come back with your tail between your legs, begging for forgiveness in autumn.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 30: Pink Hat Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Grab your prettiest, pinkest hat and beat the Hump Day blues. This Is It bar plays host to the 8 p.m. fundraiser where donations go to RicFest Scholarship Fund. A pink hat gets you drink discounts until midnight. Arrive at 8, make a donation to RicFest, and your first drink is free! Don’t avoid the stylish soirée because you’re missing a cherry cap—you can buy one at the bar with proceeds going to the charity.

August 1: Street Eats/Urban Island Beach Party at Lakeshore State Park (480 N. Harbor Drive): No one loves the gang at Shepherd Express more than me…but I love ’em even more when they line up more than 20 of the city’s most popular food trucks and carts for me to sample! Along with the team at NEWaukee, these kids are putting on a food fest not to be missed. Pop open the Pepto, put on your stretchy pants and indulge from 4 to 11 p.m.

August 1: Jill Sobule at Shank Hall (1434 N. Farwell Ave.): Katy Perry wasn’t the first to sing a tune about a lady love. Jill Sobule’s catchy anthem “I Kissed a Girl” hit the charts back in 1995. (The kitchy music video still makes me smile today!) Check out the award-winning performer and self-proclaimed gypsy with an 8 p.m. show and $15 cover charge. Local artist David Kaye opens for the songstress.

August 1: Madison Pride King/Queen Fundraiser at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Join me as I emcee an enjoyable evening at Madison’s hot spot. Help crown the King and Queen of Outreach Pride because the winners are determined by the amount of tips they raise. Come see me at 9 p.m., and let’s have a Gay ol’ time in our capital city!

August 5: Tuesday Karaoke at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): Get your pipes lubed up (that sounds dirty) for a change-of-pace weeknight treat. Join the gang at Hybrid at 9:30 p.m. for some musical mayhem and drink specials. Or, swing by earlier and enjoy the five for $5 appetizer special.

