Brew City’s No Home for a Sharp-Tongued Trouble Maker

Dear Ruthie,

My brother is Gay, and I think he’s in a verbally abusive relationship. I find his partner impatient, degrading and rude. My brother is often the butt of his jokes, which are inappropriate and mean spirited. He makes my whole family uncomfortable. How can I help my little brother see that he deserves more? Nothing seems to get through to him!

Thanks,

My Brother’s Keeper

Dear Keeper,

I’m sorry that someone is hurting your brother to the degree to which it’s affecting your life, your family and possibly your relationship with your sibling. The problem is that there is little you can do. Assuming your brother is an adult, he’s the only one who can call it quits with his guy.

What you can do is let your brother know your concerns (if he doesn’t already), and explain that you’ll always be there for him. If the boyfriend is making things awkward at family events, you might want to gently ask him to cool it.

In the mean time, take your little bro out for some fun! Check out the weekly happenings, strengthen your relationship with some one-on-one time and show your brother a good time!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 4: Opening night of ‘Wicked’ at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): Ever since Judy won hearts in The Wizard of Oz , members of the LGBT community have longed to fly over that glorious rainbow. Well, click your heels three times, boys and girls, because Broadway’s emerald sensation is about to hit Cream City again. Whether you’ve seen the musical before or this is your first time visiting the yellow brick road, make it a night to remember with this fantastic show. Call the box office at 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org for tickets.

Nov. 6: Opening Reception of ‘Shall Not Be Recognized’ Reunion at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): With same-sex marriage now affirmed, it’s time to celebrate and enjoy the updates made to this extremely popular touring show, where remarkable photos and texts offer a peek into the lives of local LGBT couples. Learn where the couples are today—eight years after the first exhibition at the Community Center—during this free reception, which opens at 5:30 p.m. (program to follow at 6:30 p.m.).

Nov. 6: Courage: An Event for Homeless LGBT Youth at The Point (906 S. Barclay St.): The homeless LGBT population is growing as more people come out at an early age. Help address this issue with a wonderful night of fundraising for Pathfinders. A silent auction, drag show, winter coat drive and more round out this exciting night at one of Milwaukee’s newest hot spots. A $20 cover charge gets you into the party, hosted by Gregory Patterson of “Project Runway” fame, or preorder your tickets ($15) at shepherdtickets.com. I’ll see you at this 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. party (buy me a drink, damn it).

Nov. 6-8: Mr. International Rubber Weekend (Chicago, various locations): Like guys in rubber? What about fetish gear? Do you enjoy stiff drinks, marketplaces, seminars, cocktail receptions and more? Polish up your best rubber wear and hit Chi-Town for this celebration of erotic gear. See mirubber.com for a complete schedule and ticket information.

Nov. 7: ‘Life is a Cabaret’ at the Hudson Café & Business Lounge (310 E. Buffalo St.): Drink the wine and hear the band with the guys from the City of Festivals Men’s Chorus! Join them for a night of music, food, drinks and fun. The doors open at 6 p.m., with the entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m. Save on the $50 door charge by preordering tickets at cityoffestivalsmenschorus.org.

Nov. 7: Denim & Diamonds Doggie Fashion Show at Spurs Saloon (332 Williams St.): We all love our four-legged friends, so join me during this fun-loving, fundraising fashion show. The crew at Seniors Rock dog rescue have a full night planned, starting at 6:30 p.m.; fashion show at 7. I’ll emcee the evening, which includes live music, celebrity judges, raffles and food. Swing by seniorsrockss.com for more on this fantastically furry event.

Nov. 8: LGBT Wedding Expo at Hilton Milwaukee City Center (509 W. Wisconsin Ave.): With all of Wisconsin is saying, “I do,” it’s time to plan the perfect wedding. Join the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce for this second annual ode to matrimony. Visit dozens of local vendors who can help create the perfect ceremony and reception. The 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. expo is free, so grab your fiancée and start making memories today!

