Broadway Bound Meets Hollywood Hustle

Pack your bags, honey, because we’re taking a trip…without leaving the darn state! That’s the fun thing about Wisconsin—you don’t have to go far to get away! We love celebrating the music, customs and food of other regions; and I’m not just talking about the summer festivals by the lakefront (although I love those, too). Nope! Even in early spring, you can experience a different area without leaving the state. Take a look at this week’s happenings to see what I mean, but first, let’s answer a few emails.

Dear Ruthie,

I cant’ take my job another day, but I don’t think I should quit without finding a new job first, do you?

Help,

Terry

Dear Terry,

There’s a club for everyone who hates their job; it’s call North America. They meet at dive bars. Don’t be stupid. Keep your job until you find another or you’ll be hookin’ on eBay.

Dear Ruthie,

My wife is a horrible cook and our dinners suck. How do I suggest she take a class or buy a cookbook or something?

Thanks,

Hungry Hippo

Dear Hungry,

Here’s the solution: Eat what you cook!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m horny as hell and need something new. What do you suggest?

—Penny Tration

Dear Penny,

Try using your other hand.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 3: Racine LGBT Happy Hour at Henry & Wanda’s (501 Sixth St., Racine): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce heads south for this nifty networking opportunity. Come meet fellow business owners and professionals from the area, enjoy a cash bar and more. Chamber members receive a complimentary drink ticket at the 5 to 6:30 p.m. gathering.

March 3: Tequila 101 at Cempazuchi (1205 E. Brady St.): Want to drink tequila? Want to learn about tequila? Want to help raise money for the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center? Honey, have I got a deal for you! As if a tequila tasting and lesson, free appetizers and cash bar weren’t enough, a portion of your $35 ticket goes to help the center! Get your ticket to the 6 to 9 p.m. event at mkelgbt.org and enjoy a bit of Mexico in chilly Milwaukee.

March 4: A Night of Carly Rae Jepsen at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): If you like drinks, dancing, drag queens and Carly Rae Jepsen, you’ll likely pass out while reading this. (You’re likely reading this while sitting on the john, however, so hopefully you’ll be okay.) Join the girls of the D.I.X. DollHaus at 8 p.m. as they perform numbers to Carly’s music and raffle off tickets to see the Canadian crooner’s Gimme Love Tour at Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, March 11.

March 5: Anita Buffet’s Big Broadway Bash at The Shelter Club (730 N. Quincy St., Green Bay): One of Wisconsin’s funny ladies is back for one night only! Anita Buffet salutes the Great White Way with numerous production numbers and dozens of entertainers…all benefitting cancer awareness. Tap your toes to music from Hairspray, Grease, Wicked, Chicago and other Tony-topping hits during the 9 p.m. show. The party starts at 5 p.m., however, with silent auctions, raffles, drink specials and more.

March 7: Premiere of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): Start your engines, Hunty, because the queen of all media is back with season eight of her LOGO hit. You may not be in Los Angeles, but Hybrid is rolling out the carpet for the season premiere of “Drag Race.” Watch RuPaul and her cast of eager beavers on large screen TVs and monitors. The show starts at 8 p.m., so don’t f*ck it up!

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Learn more about her charity at ruthieskennelclub.org.