Caitlyn, Caitlyn, Caitlyn…

Back in the April, when former Olympian and reality show star Bruce Jenner appeared on TV’s “20/20” as Caitlyn, the world took notice. Talk about a spring awakening! At the time, I wanted to write something taking exception to Caitlyn’s declaration of her Republican allegiance. Yet, the LGBT community’s overwhelmingly positive response, especially by transpeople, made me think twice. No sooner had Caitlyn announced her transition, she became the poster child for trans acceptance and respect. She was lauded for her bravery. ESPN gave her the prestigious Arthur Ashe Award. Then she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair as the ultimate female, a classic, perfect woman.

Perhaps, despite the celebrity, despite the appearance of media gluttony, and despite the seemingly counter-intuitive nature of a Republican transwoman, I had rushed to judgment. After all, just because someone is gay, lesbian or trans, it doesn’t necessarily imply an obligatory political affiliation. And, just because liberals, progressives and Democrats have led the struggle for LGBT rights, and their work paved the way for Bruce to seamlessly become Caitlyn, it doesn’t mean she has to feel beholden to them. Still, while basking in the limelight, one might have thought she’d have given some credit for LGBT advances, and her own, where credit was due. But she never did. And, for all their fawning, few noticed this awkward omission. Caitlyn was, after all, a crusader.

Then, last week, she made yet another extraordinary and stunning admission. Interviewed by LGBT rights pioneer, lesbian and talk show host, Ellen Degeneres, Jenner revealed she was a “traditionalist” and, rather reluctantly, thought the whole marriage equality thing was just “OK.” She was kind enough to add she wouldn’t stand in people’s way, if that’s what they wanted. Gee, thanks, Cait.

Here is a very public figure who has very publically demanded acceptance. She made sure the world was aware of who she is and of her dramatic transition. Yet for all the publicity and praise, she seems more concerned about others accepting her than about accepting others. It wouldn’t be the first time a Republican LGBT turned out to be just another taker.

I only wish she had simply said how happy she is for marriage equality and wants the same acceptance and respect for all same-sex couples that she has enjoyed. I wish she had had the courage to do for others as she implored them to do for her. But the reality is, she seems not to particularly care. Rather, it seems, for as much as transition changed her appearance (with the help of make-up artists and Versace dresses), it has not changed her heart.

Locally, I have met many courageous and inspiring trans individuals. They aren’t Kardashian-caliber celebrities. They haven’t displayed themselves as ravishing cover girls or Hollywood blockbuster idols. In fact, their profiles are relatively low key. One is president of the Lesbian Alliance; another leads FORGE, a national organization for trans rights based here in Milwaukee.

Hold the presses! Caitlyn now supports marriage equality! And just in time for the launch of her all-white furniture line!