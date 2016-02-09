I’ve been plagued by an earworm, “Caucuses, Caucuses…” You know, that Burt Bacharach number. I love the Dionne Warwick version. No wait, you’re right, it’s “Promises, Promises.” Still, it’s sort of the same thing…

The Iowa Caucus destroyed lots of LGBT Republicans, who, faced with ruthlessly homophobic candidates, supported Donald Trump. He, at least, hadn’t attended a “Death to Gays” Christian conclave or promised to reverse marriage equality. We LGBTs—like The Donald and his followers—are outsiders. Although things are gradually changing to include us, we’re often reminded we don’t belong. Perhaps that’s why some LGBTs identify with Trump—he appeals to fearful outsiders. I’ve heard some gays parrot the Trump supporters’ mantra, “He says what I feel.” Besides, marriage equality is a done deal, a contract of sorts, something a good businessman would appreciate. Not that contracts cannot be broken when the opportunity arises, but, as long it works, why fix it?

Then, just before the caucuses, the opportunity arose. Christian homophobe Jerry Falwell Jr. endorsed Trump and the billionaire announced he thought marriage equality was a bad idea. As president, he said, he would appoint Supreme Court judges to undo it. Oh, well… But that was Iowa. In socially progressive New Hampshire, he suddenly spouted big-tent inclusion and even embraced, you guessed it, LGBT people.

Meanwhile, for those gays who still insist on being Republicans, their dismissive argument goes “It’s about more than one issue.” Our inalienable rights are not the salient issue for rich one percenter LGBTs who have nothing to lose (some even support Ted Cruz). Meanwhile, those other issues—according to the Log Cabin Republican website—include limited government, strong national defense, individual liberty, low taxes and, of course, the Second Amendment. They’ve even posted a video featuring a bald-headed, bushy-bearded, Duck Dynasty-styled gay guy’s crazed rant about keeping his guns (as if anyone has proposed taking them away). I watched it, half expecting (and hoping) to see a bespectacled doctor and attendants in white coats cart him away as he channels Blanche Dubois, sighing, “I’ve always depended on the kindness of strangers.” It would have been a perfect PSA to argue the real issue of gun purchase background checks. Sadly, it never happened. This was their spokesperson.

Then there’s the Log Cabin argument against marriage equality’s implementation. Because the Supreme Court ordered it, they oppose it in the name of states’ rights (I suppose they’d prefer states decide on Emancipation, woman’s suffrage and interracial marriage, among other things).

But, in the midst of the madness, in LGBT rights epicenter San Francisco there was the Super Bowl. Watched by 100 million viewers, it began with LGBT advocate Lady Gaga’s brilliant rendition of the National Anthem, and its rainbow-themed halftime show “Believe in Love” message affirmed marriage equality. And it was all sponsored by Budweiser and Turkish Airlines.

