Chubby Chasers Unite!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m not gay, but I’m familiar with coming out. I’m a chubby chaser. I like thick girls with lots of curves. The bigger the better if you ask me. People don’t get that it’s hard to “come out” about your sexual preferences and desires when they stray from the norm. I’m tired of my friends setting me up with skinny girls I don’t like. I want to tell them that I like big girls, but for some reason it’s hard to do so. I hope you’re willing to give some advice.

—Heavy Hitter

Dear Heavy,

Good for you! You know what you like, and you’re going for it. The world is full of big, beautiful women and the men who love them. Simply tell your friends what you told me. If they’re your friends, the conversation will pass quickly. If you just can’t bring yourself to do this, talk to your BFF first. You’ll see that the conversation isn’t as stressful as you seem to imagine it will be. Who cares what others think? Get out there and live life to the fullest with a full-figured gal at your side!

Got a question for Ruthie? Shoot her an email at DearRuthie@Shepex.com.

Getting Over the Rainbow

My feet are sore, my head is pounding and I’ve had a bad-hair day for a week. Yep! I’m recovering from Milwaukee’s Pride celebration. Between the fest, the parade, the Cher concert and a visit from my gal-pal Sandra Bernhard, my Polish keester is pooped out! My body is crying, “No more, girl!” but I’m too excited to slow down. The high-holy week of Pride may be over but there’s plenty of fun to wean me off of that lovely rainbow high. Let’s see what’s going on this week, shall we?

June 13 to 29: Dog Sees God at Splinter Group Theatre (3211 S. Lake Drive): Wonder whatever became of Charlie Brown and the rest of the “Peanuts” gang? Find out during this show that’s always been popular with the LGBT community. Playwright Bert V. Royal’s script is funny, sad and shocking, and it’s surely something that will have you talking (and thinking) for weeks. Visit the Splinter Group’s nifty site for more information. (That’s right, I said “nifty,” damn it!) You’ll find it at splinter-group.org.

June 13 to June 21: Queer Shorts at StageQ’s Bartell Theater (113 E. Mifflin St., Madison): Queer shorts? No, I’m not talking about the men’s madras hip huggers at Abercrombie; I’m talking about short plays that deal with man whores and lady lovers. The crazy crew at StageQ hosts Madison’s ninth annual LGBT play festival that features 11 short stories, covering everything from gay zombies to lesbians in space. Ticket prices vary, so call the box office at 608-661-9696 and reserve your tickets today.

June 14: Flip Out for Fairness at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): FLIPPING—the art of slamming several beers from red plastic cups, then using one or two fingers to flip the cups, from the bottom, so they land upside down. Sounds fun, huh? Well, at least the beer-slamming part does. Fair Wisconsin turned the game into a team effort to raise donations to fight for equality in our state. Register your five-person flip-cup team at fairwisconsin.com ($25 per person), then check in at Walker’s Pint at 5:30 p.m. on game day with the tournament starting at 6 p.m.

June 15: Castaways M.C. of Milwaukee Club Party at Kruz (354 E. National Ave): Daddies and Masters and Bears—oh, my! Harness up and celebrate leather pride with a daytime get-together from one of the state’s most popular leather clubs. A beer bust, raffle prizes and more spank up the enticing event that runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Click your boots together three times ’cause you ain’t in Kansas, Dorothy. There’s no place like homo…there’s no place like homo...there’s no place homo.

June 18: SAGE Healthy Singles Mingles Club at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Hosted by SAGE (Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders), this monthly event is open to couples as well as singles because it puts more emphasis on fun than finding Mr./Mrs. Right…although that’s certainly a possibility! Entertaining icebreakers and easy activities make it a snap to make new friends. Hold onto your hats, kids, because this mixer gets swinging from 6 to 9 p.m.