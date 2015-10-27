Cream City Goes Creepy

Halloween casts its spell on Milwaukee this week with more ways to celebrate than the Wicked Witch has flying monkeys. Click your ruby red heels, cowboy boots, leather pumps or whatever your costume requires and enjoy this LGBT favorite holiday! First, though, let’s read a letter from someone who’s been poking more than a jack-o’-lantern.

Dear Ruthie,

I think I’m a sex addict. I visit bathhouses regularly (both Milwaukee and Chicago), hit parks on my lunch break to cruise married men and hook up with guys in bathrooms, cars and alleys. I probably get screwed by a random guy every five days, but I’m happy and healthy. Think I need help?

—Addicted to Love

Dear Slut,

Honey, I don’t know if you need professional help or not. I can say that if you’re questioning your behavior, you might want to think about changing it. Similarly, it might not be a bad idea to make sure everything is okay in the cranium, and talk to a professional therapist…just don’t screw him!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 28: Pink Hat Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The popular pink parties are back, this time raising donations for the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. Grab you favorite pink hat, fedora, cap or bonnet (no one speaks of “bonnets” any more, do they?) or buy a $5 hat at the party! Arrive between 8 and 9 p.m., and your first drink is free with a donation to the charity. Get your pink on and let’s party!

Oct. 30: Ruthie’s Halloween Spooktacular at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Join me and my gal pals for two hilariously horrifying drag shows. Come for the 8 p.m. show, arrive for the 9:30 p.m. performance or stay for both. Both shows include a costume contest, and don’t miss “scary-oke” karaoke at 10:15 p.m. Call 414-988-9324 for reservations.

Oct. 31: Dia de los Muertos 5K Walk/Run & Parade at Walker Square Park (1031 S. Ninth St.): Looking to mix up your autumn social schedule? Don’t miss this colorful Day of the Dead celebration! Take in the memorable opening ceremony at 11 a.m. with the walk/run step off at noon. Everyone is invited to participate in the 1 p.m. parade, but don’t miss the 3 p.m. closing ceremony with ethnic dancers and more. See diadelosmuertosmilwaukee.com for all of the details.

Oct. 31: Masquerade Ball at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): If you’re looking for hot guys in naughty, nasty costumes, Kruz is the Halloween hangout for you. Hostess Maple Veneer puts the “whore” in “horror” at this 7 p.m. to midnight bash that includes a costume contest and more hunky hotties in dashing disguises than you can handle.

Oct. 31: Freakfest X on State Street in Madison: Every year Downtown Madison hosts the biggest blood curdler in the state, and this Halloween is no exception! Food, booze and three stages of music turn this spooky street fest into a monstrous must see. Gates open at 7 p.m., with a $15 ticket charge ($10 if you buy early). See madfreakfest.com for a schedule as well as ticket information.

Oct. 31: Haunted by the ’90s Halloween Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): A haunted tunnel, adult trick or treating and one of the city’s sexiest DJs are just a few of the freaky features of this annual Halloween haunt. Drag queens, a costume contest and devilishly divine drink specials round out the night. The bewitching hour hits at 8 p.m. and runs until bar close.

Nov. 1: Taste of the World at Serb Hall (5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.): Milwaukee has always been a melting pot, but now the gang at Shepherd Express is stirring that pot and serving up a taste! Wear your stretchy pants as 30 ethnic restaurants offer their best bites. Cultural dancers make the 2 to 6 p.m. sampling extra special. Single tickets are $30 ($55 for couples) at shepherdtickets.com.

Nov. 3: “America’s Test Kitchen Live” at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Are you a foodie? Have a fetish for nerdy guys in bow ties? Then don’t miss this performance! The popular cooking series hits the Brew City boards at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30). Host Christopher Kimball offers an insider’s view of the show, explores various eating customs and more. Tickets start at $45.50 and can be purchased at pabsttheater.com.

Want to share an event with Ruthie or ask her a question? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com, catch her on Twitter at @DearRuthie or join her FaceBook army at “Ruthie Keester.”