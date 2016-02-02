Have a Diva-licious Day

Life is crazy, ain’t it? One day you’re picking dried spaghetti sauce off your sweatpants, the next day you’re on location filming an independent movie. Such is the life of a Cream City diva.

Tooting my own horn? You bet! I was lucky enough to snag a part in Slay Belles , an independent film by Bitchin’ Films in association with JMT Productions. Stay tuned for details on this crazy whodunit, slasher-flasher of a film. Until then, let your inner diva shine by attending the events in this week’s list of happenings; but first, let’s check out a letter from a guy dealing with his partner’s scene-stealing attire.

Dear Ruthie,

My partner is a good guy, a good husband and a good provider; but he dresses like a total asshole. I can’t take another puka shell necklace, crooked baseball cap, pair of skater shorts, gold chain outside a mock turtleneck or mock turtleneck for that matter. Did I mention he’s 48 years old? By looking at his closet, you’d think he’s a 21-year-old living in 1983. How do I give him a makeover without actually giving him a makeover?

Anxiously Awaiting,

What Not To Wear

Dear Fashionista,

It sounds like the Midlife Crisis Fairy made a visit to your home, darlin,’ and there’s little you can do about it.

Buy him a few age-appropriate items and see how he reacts. Be sure to compliment him on the new looks…a lot. Let him know that you find these new clothes particularly attractive. Be prepared, however, for him to gravitate back toward his younger style. It’s his choice, for now, and if you truly love the guy you’ll see past what’s on the outside and cherish what’s on the inside.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Feb. 5: ‘Yeah, Bro Podcast Live’ at ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.): What happens when Straight comedians talk about issues affecting the LGBT community? You get a hilarious podcast! The cast is taking their show on the road with this live version of the popular podcast. Don’t miss the 8 p.m. show that includes a $5 cover charge.

Feb. 6: Shepherd Express’ Woman Up! at Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): Visit more than 250 vendors, take in tips and hints from industry leaders, and learn all you can about health, wellness, finance and more at this third annual health and lifestyle expo. Running 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the popular girls’ day out also includes fashion, fitness and DIY presentations. Discover the fun thousands of other woman have already uncovered at this event. Tickets start at $5 and are available at shepherdexpress.com/womanup.

Feb. 6: Speak Out at The Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The gang at the Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers’ OUTREACH program rally to fight HIV with this noon to 4 p.m. event. Rapid screen HIV testing, focus groups, free safe sex kits and more take the spotlight during this afternoon of learning and prevention. Bring a friend and enjoy lunch at the M Café while you’re there.

Feb. 7: The Big Game at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): The Packers may not be in the Super Bowl this year (sigh), but there’s still plenty of fun to be had when this Brady Street hotspot hosts a football party. Watch the game, check out the commercials or enjoy the halftime show on a projector screen or the bar’s multiple monitors. Numerous drink specials kick off the 5 p.m. get-together.

Feb. 9: Masquerade Mardi Gras Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Give Fat Tuesday a kick in the head with the crazy gang at Fluid Bar. Arrive undercover in a mask and you might win a prize! Otherwise, take in the raffle prizes, jambalaya, corn bread, specialty cocktails and more with one of my favorite hosts…Lizzie Bordeaux! The saints come marching in from 6 to 9 p.m.

Feb. 10: ‘It’s Magic: The Life & Music of Doris Day’ at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield): Take in a 1 p.m. matinee during this one-and-only performance of Doris Day’s greatest hits. Best of all, it’s a double bill! After celebrating the music of Ms. Day, you’ll be treated to “I Won’t Dance: The Songs of Fred Astaire.” Both salutes involve incredible vocals and pianists, and you can be part of it all by ordering tickets ($22 to $27) at 262-781-9520 or visit wilson-center.com.

