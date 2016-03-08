Drag Queen Powers—Activate!

Dear Ruthie,

I have more of a “Thank You,” and not a question. I want to thank all the Drag queens who give their time and talent to us and to charities. They are always putting on shows to raise money for charities, and I think we should all say thanks. So, thank you, Ruthie, and all of the other Drag queens who do so much.

Thanks!

Happy Ed

Dear Happy Ending,

You’re welcome, honey pie! In the past, charity events were the only venue for Drag performers. As times have changed, however, a gal can strap on some hips and hit the boards for fun (and make a little money, too). Drag performers do it for a love of entertaining, and if that also means raising cash for a worthy cause, all the better! See the list of weekly happenings, and you’ll find a few Drag events—some for fun and others for charity. Check one out, and thank the Drag performers for being such a vital part of the city!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 10: Democratic Party of WI LGBT Meet & Greet at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Rub elbows with the state’s democratic superstars during this free 5:30 p.m. cocktail party. Formally join the Democratic Party, learn how to make a difference at the polls, and discuss what topics and issues are of most importance to the LGBT community.

March 10: Taste of Milwaukee at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): Celebrating its 34th year, this popular food fest offers samples from more than 20 of the city’s best restaurants. Entertainment, a silent auction and a $1,000 raffle prize round out the enticing evening. The 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. tummy tempter involves a $75 door charge.

March 10: Ruthie’s Pajama Party at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): When you get home from work this Thursday, slip into your pajamas and join me for a night of prizes, drinks and more! We’re playing bingo for Ruthie’s Kennel Club in our PJs at 8 p.m.! Free bingo, great prizes and a special treat for the winner of the Best Pajama Contest. Reserve your table at 414-988-9324.

March 11: TGIF Night at Antigua Restaurant (5823 W. Burnham St.): The crew at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center takes their happy hour down south for this month’s get-together. Join friendly faces, meet new folks and check out this Latin restaurant’s enticing drinks, savory menu and comfy surrounding from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

March 11: All Geeks AMKE Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Hitting up the anime convention at the Hyatt? Enjoy this after party at 10 p.m. Don your favorite anime costume (or not) and party the night away with the cast of this traveling cosplay series. Slam down some drink specials and celebrate your inner anime because all geeks are welcome (21 and over).

March 12: Paula Poundstone at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): The longtime LGBT favorite brings her quirky brand of humor to Milwaukee. Known for her dry wit and insightful commentary, the NPR regular is sure to serve up a rib-tickling concert to remember. (“Rib tickling?” Shut up! You try writing a weekly column like this!) Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Swing by pabsttheater.org for tickets.

March 13: Drag Queen Bingo at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Love bingo? Love prizes? Love me? If you missed helping me raise funds for Ruthie’s Kennel Club on March 10, you’ve got another chance! The games start at 4 p.m. and run till 7 p.m. Come for one or stay for all, but swing by this Second Street hot spot and join me!

March 13: Miss Gay Capital City WI at FIVE Night Club (5 Applegate Court, Madison): If there’s one thing we like to do in Cream City, it’s hand out glass hats…and our friends in Madison are no different! If you haven’t made the drive to FIVE Night Club, this is a great way to check it out. A $5 cover gets you into the 10 p.m. pageant.

March 14: ‘Broadway Buddies’ at Sunset Playhouse (800 Elm Grove Road): Double your pleasure, double your fun with this toe-tapping salute to dynamic Broadway duos. From Rodgers and Hammerstein to Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, popular composing pairings take center stage in this delightful 7:30 p.m. revue. (Also Tuesday, March 15 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.) See sunsetplayhouse.com for details.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Drop her an email at dearruthie@shepex.com. Learn more about her charity at ruthieskennelclub.org.