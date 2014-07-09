Out and Exciting

I know, I know. This column is supposed to be about local happenings of interest to Milwaukee’s LGBT community…popular events as well as change-of-pace ideas for nights out. Well, you gotta give this dame a break sometimes! You see, there are so many exciting events going on outside of Brew Town this week, I had to tell you about them. So, pack an overnight bag, assign a designated driver or find someone to wake up under, and head out of town for a Gay getaway you won’t forget. Before you call the dog sitter, however, let’s read an email I recently received.

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I were glad to see your column in the Shepherd Express , and we were even happier to realize you were a smart choice to ask our question.

Our daughter is a teenager, and we suspect that she’s a Lesbian. How can we nurture both her and the situation so she feels comfortable coming out to us? We want her to know that we love her and that her sexuality couldn’t mean less to us. We are proud of her and want her to be happy.

—Proud Parents

Dear PFLAG Bound,

What gave your daughter away? A love of the Indigo Girls? Her obsession with the movie Fried Green Tomatoes ? Regardless, as soon as I read the word “nurture” in your message, I knew you were on the right track! Nurture your home to be a loving one, full of acceptance, loaded with support and sprinkled with understanding. Let your children know that you value their differences no matter what they may be. Whether she’s Lesbian or not, would you want any other type of home? Give her space to sort things out, and when she feels the time is right, she’ll let you know what she’s feeling inside. Stay cool. Do the kids still say “cool?” All I know is that now I want to watch Fried Green Tomatoes again. Where’s that damn VHS tape?!

Gay Get-Aways

July 11: Miss Gay Softball Pageant at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): This ain’t your mamma’s beauty pageant (or maybe it is?). The boys of Badgerland Softball League swap cleats for heels to raise donations during this contest that keeps the spotlight on fun. The laughs are sure to be plentiful because whoever raises the most tips wins the crown! The contest starts at 9 p.m., with a $5 cover.

July 11: An Evening with Serena Stone, Enchantress of the Mind at Theatre Unchained (1024 S. Fifth St.): The cross-dressing hypnotist brings her exciting brand of magic to Milwaukee with this 10:30 p.m. show. Call 414-391-7145 for more information on the one-night-only performance. Then, close your eyes because you’re getting sleeeeepy….very sleeeepy….

July 12: Riders 4 Hope at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave., Kenosha): The Brew City Sisters turn into holy rollers during their annual motorcycle run though southeastern Wisconsin. Take part in the righteous ride for $20 per driver and $10 per rider because this ride benefits local breast cancer and AIDS awareness agencies. Hit Club Icon at 10 a.m. for registration with the ride beginning at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m., riders return to Club Icon for a barbecue.

July 12: Kenosha Pride March at Library Park (60th St. and Eighth Ave., Kenosha): Tie up your tennis shoes because we’re strutting our stuff during this pride march. Make your own marching sign at 11 a.m. followed by a noon step-off. The march ends with a block party at the lot north of the Trolley Dog Restaurant (5501 Sixth Ave., Kenosha). Just do it, damn it!

July 12: Pride Alive at Joannes Park (E. Walnut St. and S. Baird St., Green Bay): Welcome to northeast Wisconsin’s largest pride celebration! What does Pride Alive have in store? Great food, great beer, great vendors, great entertainers and great beer. (Did I say that already? Well, shut the hell up! I love beer!) The grounds are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with plenty to do all day.

July 13: Tighty Whitey Party at Kruz Bar (354 E. National Ave.): The three most important words one could ever hope to hear have finally come together for one event: “Tighty Whitey Party.” Well, turn me over and butter my bottom because it’s true! Don’t miss the 3 p.m. party that includes a wet underwear contest, beer bust and more. Need someone to judge the contest, boys? I’m free! I’m free!

July 17: Rope at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): What happens when college lovers decide to commit the perfect murder? Find out during this intense production from one of Milwaukee’s most talked about black box theaters. The Patrick Hamilton classic receives a dark yet alluring treatment in this must-see show that runs through July 27. Visit www.OffTheWallTheatre.com for ticket information.

You can write Ruthie, too! Shoot her an email via DearRuthie@Shepex.com. You can also check out her cooking show at www.RuthiesBitchinKitchen.com!