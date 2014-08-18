Fashion Fever Heats Up Wisconsin

×

I’ve always beenconsidered one of Wisconsin’s top fashionistas. OK, well, I’m a top fashiondiva in West Allis. Cudahy? How about my trailer park? Regardless of where Istrut my insatiable stuff, fashion comes naturally to me. From my feathered hatto my jelly shoes, I consistently think outside the shoebox to view myself asthe Captain of Wisconsin’s Fashion Police.

That’s why I’mexcited to see so many sexy, swanky events going on this week! Whether you’re astyle-driven maven, a hip trendsetter or a vogue provocateur, there’s somethingfor everyone going on in the state. Before we check out the social calendar,however, let’s read an email about a fashion disaster taking place inMilwaukee.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m mortified athow my partner dresses. She’s a great woman with a smart head on her shouldersand someone who has her life together in every way but her clothes. Wearingpajama bottoms around the house on a Sunday is cool. Wearing them to work witha sweater is not. She actually tried to wear dress pants, a sports bra and ahoodie to a family wedding this summer. I love her, but her dress code isembarrassing.

Help Me!

Girls Got Style

Dear Style,

Burn herclothes. Seriously. Wait until that bitch takes a shower, and then torch everythread she owns. Once she’s without a stitch to wear, a pencil skirt and silkblouse doesn’t seem so bad. If dangerousflames and lawsuits aren’t your thing, however, simply talk to her. Let her knowthat it bothers you when she doesn’t look her best. Let her know that when shegoes out with you, you want others to see her as you do. Ignore what she wearsto work and whatnot, but suggest her fashion sense meet you in the middle whenit comes to leaving the house together.

August 20: Refashion for Life at theCallen Grounds (S63W13131 Janesville Road, Muskego): Get your cocktail on with a littleschmoozing, a little boozing and a little cruising. Your $40 ticket benefits CommonGroundMinistry/Elena’s House, providing support for those affected by HIV/AIDS.The night kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, food, music, a silent auctionand more. At 8:15, take in the Fred Astaire Dancers, a fashion show and a liveauction. Dessert stations conclude the night. Visit refashionforlife.com to learn more.





August 21: Fashion Forward at Montage (801 S. Second St.): The gang at DIXteams up with the kids at Montage to bring you a night of fabulosity! Emceed by Kidd O’Shea of 99.1 The Mix, the fashion show is only the tip ofthis elaborate iceberg. The swanky soiree includes a silent auction, giveaways,appetizers and swag bags for those with seated tickets. Proceeds go to AIDSWalk Wisconsin, so visit fashionforwardteamdix.brownpapertickets.comfor tickets to the 6 p.m. event.





August 22to 24: Mr. Wisconsin Leather in Madison: From the Sweat party atWOOF’S bar and the puppy pound to the Mr. Leather 2015 contest and farewell teadance, this Madison weekend has a little something for the kink in everyone.Don’t miss the leather market, Victory Ball, fetish workshops and morethroughout the city. See mwlevent.com for adetailed schedule of events and locations.

August 23 and 24: Pride Day/Bear Day atBristol Renaissance Faire(12550 120th Ave., Kenosha): Grab your sword, fasten your corset and head downto the border as the Renaissance Faire goes Gay. Whether your inner “faire-y”is a knight in armor, a damsel in distress or a whimsical sprite causingmischief, let your pride flag fly during this day of fantasy. Passes start at$23.95. Visit <renfair.com/bristol/or call 847-395-7773 for more.

August 23: “Sexy & I Know It” at TheDown & Over Pub(2535 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Here’s a change-of-pace night! This male burlesqueshow features singers, dancers, comedians and enough boy booty to keep yourtongue wagging for days. The 10 p.m. show is for those over 21 only andrequires $5 at the door.

August 24: Tailgate at Miller Park (1 Brewers Way): As the saying goes, “Ifyou can’t be an athlete, be an athletic supporter.” Now you can practice what Ipreach at a tailgate co-sponsored by Milwaukee’s LGBT Community Center andWisconsin Rainbow Alliance of the Deaf. Tickets to the tailgate and Brewers vs.Pirates game are $35, but if you bring a dish to pass, you get in for $30. You must reserve a spot and pay in advance byemailing gpuhlmann@wi.rr.com or svgaray@wi.rr.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Email her at DearRuthie@Shepex.com,and don’t miss her cooking show at RuthiesBitchinKitchen.com!