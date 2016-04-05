Feeling Safe in the Workplace

Dear Ruthie,

I never thought I’d be the victim of bullying, particularly at the age of 52, but I am. While my experiences may not be the typical horror stories you read about, they’re just as stressful to me.

I’m being bullied at work. My ideas and suggestions are not considered, and they’re actually shot down. I’m belittled in front of my employees, and she undermines much of what I say and do. I’m kept in the dark on decisions that affect me and my team. This all stems from one woman at work. She’s not even my boss! She’s a bully, rude and hard to work with. It’s evident she wants me out, yet I’m quite successful so getting rid of me will be tough. Bullying me into quitting is her only option! I don’t want to leave my job because of her. How can I end this?

Thanks,

Irritated Ed

Dear Eddie,

There are several things you can do to put this bully in her place. Start by touching the food in her lunch bag, then booby trap her office with cockroaches, and eventually work your way up to pooping on the hood of her car. No, no, no! We can’t stoop to that level, can we? (Seriously…can we?)

Make an appointment with your immediate supervisor and your human resources manager if possible. Treat this like a meeting. Formally get it on everyone’s schedules and come prepared to discuss things openly and calmly. Bring examples and bring a few suggestions on how you, personally, think the situation could be improved.

It’s important to note that even if your supervisor, HR rep or other key player doesn’t feel her actions are “bullying” by nature, they are surely disruptive to the workplace as well as your productivity and overall wellbeing…and those things need to be addressed! Don’t let anyone get hung up on the word “bullying.” Focus on how the woman’s actions are decreasing productivity or disturbing your comfort in the workplace. And if all this doesn’t work…then…poop on her car.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 8: TGIF at Jimmy’s Island Grill and Iguana Bar (2303 N. Mayfair Road): It’s Friday! It’s spring! It’s time to party with the crew of the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. This monthly happy hour makes it a snap to meet new people, make new friends and network with others in our community. The roving rendezvous takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

April 8 & 9: Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea on the Run’ at The Milwaukee Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): Everyone’s favorite Drag Granny is back as Tyler Perry brings Madea to Cream City. Loaded with laughs, songs and life lessons on family, friendship and more, this lively production promises to be an evening of inspirational theater. Call 800-745-3000 or stop by milwaukeetheatre.com for info and tickets, which run $43 to $73.

April 9: ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Switch Show’ at the Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): Just when you thought The Rocky Horror Picture Show couldn’t get any crazier, the nutty theater company Sensual Daydreams takes things to new heights! Check out the 11:45 p.m. show, and you’ll quickly see cast members pulling Rocky roles out of a hat, and then performing them live for you a few moments later! Tickets are $10 with merchandise available for purchase to make your Rocky experience the rowdiest it can be.

April 9 & 10: SSBL Spring Practices at West Milwaukee Park (5000 W. Burnham St.): Come and meet the teams of this season’s Saturday Softball Beer League (SSBL) at these 1-3 p.m. open practices. Open to the public, this is a great way to get in a workout, work away the winter blues and find out what this long-running LGBT softball league is all about.

April 11: Miltown LGBT Families at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Grab a burger and get caught up on the new legal issues facing Milwaukee’s LGBT families. A great way to meet other parents, the 5:30 p.m. event includes a presentation by attorney Erin Fay. To register, join the Miltown LGBT Families page on Facebook or call 414-759-5500. Best of all, every adult meal and beverage gets you a kid’s meal for free!

April 12: ‘Single? Let’s Mingle Party’ at Dom & Phil’s DeMarinis (1211 E. Conway St.): Can’t find a partner in Milwaukee? Don’t worry! C’mon down to this popular Bay View staple at 7 p.m. for a mix and mingle for the LGBT community! Free appetizers, drink specials and zero cover charge promise to help cupid land his magical arrow on you!

