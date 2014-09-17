Get Along Little Doggies

Can’t we all just get along? In Milwaukee, we can! We’ve made great strides in how our Straight and LGBT communities treat, support and watch out for one another. Sure…there’s always a few strays, disrespecting others, but overall we have a solid affection for different communities, and that shows in they way we enjoy each other. So no matter your orientation, check out the events going on this week and celebrate with the cool cats in our town!

Dear Ruthie,

I work next to an older woman with issues regarding my being a Lesbian. She talks to co-workers about the need to vote down same-sex marriage initiatives, rolls her eyes at comments she finds too liberal and rumor is that she refused to attend a barbecue because I was coming with my partner. I know it shouldn’t bother me, but it makes my day difficult. What can I do to win her over?

—Tired Teresa

Dear Tessy,

There’s not much you can do to teach that old dog new tricks. Continue to take the high road but sit down with your boss and Human Resources team to discuss how the situation is affecting you. Your day might improve with a simple change in seating arrangements, adjustments to assignments or the knowledge that she’s on a tighter leash. If that bitch is still being a pooper scooper, let her bury her bone in someone else’s yard and make the most of your work day.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

September 18: Sunset on Summer at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): The Iron Horse’s patio, The Yard, is the place to see and be seen during this last nod to summer fun. Celebrate the season with live music, fireworks, hors d’oeuvres and season-inspired cocktails. The 5 p.m. soiree is free, but a $35 VIP pass gets you reserved seating, passed appetizers and an assigned server. These special seats are limited, however, so call 414-374-4766 and reserve yours!

September 19: “We Shot L.A.” Art Exhibit at St. Moritz Salon (3955 N. Prospect Ave.): Local photographers Larry Widen and Dave Gilo captured the essence of Los Angeles…the good, the bad and the ugly…in their book We Shot L.A. They bring their work back to Milwaukee for the release of their project. Gritty, sexy, funny and heartwarming (sounds like me), this exhibit brings the City of Angels to Brew Town during the 6 to 8 p.m. show.

September 20: Kilwins Chocolate Shop Opening at Bayshore Town Center (5756 N. Bayshore Drive): Owners Rick Clark and BJ Gruling invite you to the opening of their sweet shop from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., where you can view the making of caramel apples, frosty favorites and other cavity cravings. So what are you waiting for? Grab your stretchy pants, hit the shop and tell ‘em Ruthie sent ya!

September 20: Adult Prom 2014 at Hotel Metro (411 E. Mason St.): Now’s your chance to rekindle days of cummerbunds, corsages and cutting loose on the dance floor with a special someone. This adults-only event includes swag bags, food, music and other benefits for a $45 ticket. Proceeds go toward HIV Awareness and F.A.T.E. Teen Empowerment Group. See facebook.com/2occasions for details.

September 20 & 21: Doors Open Milwaukee: Check out this behind-the-scenes peek at some of Milwaukee’s landmarks, theaters, breweries, cathedrals, museums and other venues. See doorsopenmilwaukee.org for a list of participating spots and then explore the city’s nooks and crannies that are usually closed to the public between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days. Hmmm…I wish someone would explore my nooks and crannies.

September 21: Mr. Gay Wisconsin USofA at LaCage NiteClub (801 S. Second St.): Dust off your rhinestoned jacket and help the kids at La Cage usher in a new Mr. Gay Wisconsin. The boys hit the stage for this 8 p.m. “Heaven on Earth” pageant, featuring guest performers from around the state.

September 23: Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Anniversary Party at Potawatomi Hotel (1611 W. Canal St.): It’s time to party…and check out a new hot spot at the same time. The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrates its two-year anniversary from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Serenity Room of the casino’s hotel. Enjoy valet parking, access to the casino and more networking than you can shake a rainbow-colored business card at.

Have a question for Ruthie? Email her at DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Facebook at Ruthie DearRuthie.