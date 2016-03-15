Getting Crafty in Brew City

Dear Ruthie,

I enjoy your column thoroughly, and now I have a question for you. It’s a problem I bet a lot of people have. My question is this: When are too many hobbies too many?

Several years ago, my wife started doing stained glass stuff for fun, which was cool and she was good at it. So, we bought the equipment, various sheets of glass, lead and more. Then she switched hobbies. She started scrapbooking, which again, she was good at. Lots of paper was purchased along with lots of little scrapbook-y stuff, some sort of punch things, stamps and more. This hobby also came with lots of mess. A few months later she moved on to watercolor painting, then oil painting, then tennis (more of a sport, but you get the idea) and then dollhouse stuff (which was really expensive). Now she’s into felting, whatever the hell that is.

Each hobby came with a huge price tag and a huge mess, and the stuff just keeps piling up all over our house. She won’t toss any of it out because she says, “It’s my hobby.” It’s pissing me off, and I’m not sure what to do. Any advice would be most awesome.

Your Fan,

Fed-Up Fred

Dear Freddy,

Sounds like you need a little lovin’ from a big-boned redhead. My only hobbies are man- pleasing, beer-drinking and sports-watching. Oh, and I also collect gnomes; as well as salt-and-pepper shakers…and snow globes.

I just have to steal a fork from every restaurant in Cudahy I visit in addition to a piece of toilet paper from the restroom. I’m also into vintage ashtrays, ceramic bird statues and paintings of children with really big eyes. Don’t even get me started on my patriotic Beanie Babies, Depression-era dental equipment and nativity sets made of seashells. I keep three drawers full of used Q-tips at all times, and I still have every single…

Too much? Does this sound like I need to reel it in a bit? Tell your little hobby honey the same thing. Calmly let her know your concerns regarding expense and the mess it’s leaving in your house. Suggest a hobby budget and help her set up a craft room or, at least, a craft corner to keep her materials in. Come to a happy medium together, and she’s more likely to tone it down when it comes to crafting craziness.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 17: Slytherin St. Patrick’s at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): St. Patrick meets Harry Potter in this kooky Paddy’s Day celebration at one of Milwaukee’s favorite LGBT bars. Wear your Harry Potter best and celebrate with $3 green beers and other specials when the doors open at 3 p.m. The Potter Party/Irish evening runs until bar close.

March 18: Drag King Spring Fling at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): It’s time to step into spring! A $5 cover charge gets you into this change-of-pace funfest featuring the city’s hottest Kings…and a Queen or two. Doors open at 9 p.m. with the show at 10 p.m.; must be over 21 years old to attend.

March 19: One Heartland Fundraiser at The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): Help kids whose lives are affected by HIV by attending this yearly Saturday happy hour! The 4-8 p.m. event is free and open to the public (over 21 only), includes appetizers, drink specials, a huge silent auction, incredible raffle prizes and a show to top all shows, featuring singers, Drag queens and me! Stop by, say “Hi” and make a few new friends.

March 21: Build-A-Slider Monday at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): If you haven’t noticed, this Brady Street LGBT hangout serves food now, and Slider Mondays are a great way to sample the menu. Order up a slider or two, and then you add the toppings! The hearty happy hour runs 4-9 p.m.

March 22: Adam Lambert’s ‘Original High Tour’ at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): It’s true! The chart-topping, rock-rolling, ballad-busting hottie hits Cream City with all the power and flair you’ve come to expect. See pabsttheater.org for tickets to the 8 p.m. concert (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

