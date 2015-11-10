Let's Go Crazy!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a woman who is attracted to gorgeous women. Models, dancers, I get them all and they like me. The deal is that that they’re all damn crazy in the head! Psycho bitches, man. Why do I keep getting these girls? The crazy ones are the hottest, but they’re also the craziest. My friends say I’m a magnet for nutty girls. What am I doing wrong? Why do I keep attracting beautiful women who are as crazy as they are hot?

—Chick Magnet

Dear Chicky,

Hmm…since you’re so attracted to gorgeous model types, I’m a bit perplexed as to why you haven’t approached me or asked for my phone number. I’m a hottie, and I can flip the crazy switch in a heartbeat! I’ll make love to you all night long, and then scream at you for days because you won’t support the marriage of my two cats. Oh, well…your loss, honey.

As magnetic as your personality may be, that’s hardly the problem. You admit that a certain woman is your type, and my guess is that this type goes beyond physical appearance, which you may not even be aware of. In other words, you’re likely attracted to women with certain personality traits you later decide are “crazy.”

The solution? These women are not your type after all. If they were, your relationships would be working. Think outside the lady box (that sounds dirty), and be open to dating different types of women. Check out some of the events in this week’s happenings, paint the town red and meet some new people. Mix things up a bit and see if Cupid’s arrow doesn’t hit you between the eyes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 12: Seventh Annual Speaker Series with Caitlyn Jenner at Hilton Hotel, Chicago (720 W. Michigan Ave., Chicago): Caitlyn Jenner is the keynote speaker at this annual luncheon, hosted by and benefitting Chicago House and Social Service Agency. This year’s Speaker Series spotlights the Transgender community, examining struggles, successes, equality and more. See chicagohouse.org for tickets (starting at $200) to the 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. event.

Nov. 13: TGIF-November at The Firefly Urban Bar & Grill (7754 Harwood Ave.): Think you can’t meet new people in Milwaukee? Well, bottoms up, honey! Come join the crew from the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (as well as dozens of other LGBT folks) as they usher in the weekend with this monthly happy hour. You’ll find free appetizers, drink specials and new friends during the 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. soirée.

Nov. 13: Opening night of ‘Danger Zone’ at Tenth Street Theatre (628 N. 10th St.): The bawdy broads behind the city’s all-female comedy troupe, Broadminded, are at it again! From super heroes to carnival mishaps, these goofy gals cover it all in this hilarious stage show of silly skits. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door, but see broadmindedcomedy.com for show times, group discounts and bios of the laugh-out-loud ladies!

Nov. 14: High Shine Leatherfest at Leather Archives and Museum (6418 N. Greenview Ave., Chicago): A part of Chicago Artists Month, this special celebration for the Leather community includes bootblack workshops and demonstrations, onsite bootblacks and the Chicago premiere of the documentary High Shine: 15 Years of International Ms. Bootblack , as well as a screening of the film Kink Crusaders . Admission is free for Chicago Leather fans and $20 for those living outside Chi Town. See leatherarchives.org for additional details.

Nov. 14 & 15: re:Craft and Relic Craft Show at Milwaukee County Sports Complex (6000 W. Ryan Road, Franklin): Listen up, you Etsy-lovin’, shabby-chic wearin’, Pinterest visitin’, upcycling freaks! The craft show of all craft shows is here! This two-day event (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) features more than 250 crafty vendors from all over the Midwest, selling everything from original jewelry and knitwear to pottery and prints. You’ll also enjoy live music, food booths, DIY workshops and stage demonstrations. Parking is free with a $7 door charge. See recraftandrelic.com for specials, raffles and a list of vendors.

Nov. 16: Karaoke at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Drink specials, show tunes and hot boys singing…who can ask for anything more? Kick off the workweek with the team at this popular Cathedral Square watering hole. The sing-a-long party starts at 9 p.m. so warm up your pipes and meet me there!

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com, Tweet her at @DearRuthie or follow her on Facebook via Dear Ruthie.