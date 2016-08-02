Good (Gay) Sportsmanship

I’ll say one thing about Milwaukee, we enjoy a good bout of competition, and we’re good sportsmen about it, too. From formal events to casual game nights, we seem to share a warm spirit of competitiveness. That same healthy sense of rivalry is big in the LGBT community as well.

I’m not going to use this column to talk about the proverbial “bitchy queen” or spill the tea on some backstage antics that amount to nothing more than stereotypical rumors. No. I’m talking about the sense of brotherhood found in Milwaukee’s L/L community, the encouragement that abounds behind the scenes at a pageant, and the teamwork that makes LGBT sports groups feel more like family.

Not only do we enjoy the solidarity, friendship and support competition offers, but we welcome others to join the fun! See the list of competitions (and events) going on this week, and think about joining a team, signing up for contest or simply volunteering to help. Look at me! I’m not a jock, but I sure am an athletic supporter! Speaking of competition, let’s read a message from a reader who might be competing on a field he has no business playing on.

Dear Ruthie,

My partner is obsessed with a new co-worker, and it’s driving me insane. Granted, he’s a Gay man and she’s a Straight woman, but his “work wife” is stressing our home life. I can’t take the work stories, the phone calls and the need to include this bitch to our social events. I’ve done all I can to keep up with them. She’s supposedly a great cook, so I upped my cooking game. She’s big on pop culture, so I’m checking out various websites, reading celebrity gossip and watching insipid reality shows. The two of them recently began their own book club, so now I’m reading books I don’t have an interest in just to keep up. I can’t take it anymore. She’s got to go. Any thoughts on how this can be done?

(Signed)

Gotta Go

Dear Gotta,

You know what’s gotta go, sugar? Your jealousy! Stop trying to “keep up,” because it’s not a competition. In fact, you’re not even on the same playing field. She’s a work friend; you’re his partner. Your guy has a new friend, and this relationship threatens you for some reason. Take a moment and explore your feelings of resentment, and you might learn a bit more about yourself. Remember that his friendships have nothing to do with his feelings for you. Enjoy your man, and let him have his work friends.

August 3—HamBingo for SSBL at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Who’s in the mood for boys, booze, balls and a big-boned, bawdy broad? Join the state’s LGBT softball league (Saturday Softball Beer League) as they hit Bay View’s hamburger haven. Come party with the jocks (and me) and play 10 rounds of free, R-rated bingo at 8 p.m. Call 414-988-9324 for reservations.

August 4—Ladies Night Out and Craft Fair at Ebert’s Greenhouse Village (W1795 Fox Road, Ixonia): Grab a girlfriend or two and check out this fantastic fair featuring homemade surprises around every corner. Enjoy food, flowers, shopping, raffles, wine tasting and more during the 5 to 9 p.m. fem-filled fun fest!

August 4—Mr. and Mrs. State Fair Physique Competition at the Wisconsin State Fair Bank Mutual Amphitheater (640 S. 84th St.): Take a break from the cows and pigs and check out a little prime beef instead! Always a crowd pleaser, this muscle-filled Xanadu makes a trip to the fair worthwhile! Tanned, oiled and ready to go, the hotties hit the runway at 6 p.m.

August 6—Mr. Gay Cosmopolitan USofA at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave., Kenosha): Make Kenosha your Saturday destination, and enjoy a night of “classic” men vying for the title of Mr. Gay Cosmopolitan. Hosted by Milwaukee’s Lady Gia and Milano Breeze, the pageant begins at 9 p.m., with dancing, men and mayhem to follow.

August 9—DanceMKE at Peck Pavilion, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): Shake your groove thing over to this weekly (yes, I said weekly ) dance competition. Groups of various dance disciplines give their all in front of judges, and the winning group from each week returns for the final competition at the end of the month. Don’t miss this week’s installment of the free, family-friendly show at 7 p.m.

